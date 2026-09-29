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A photograph of Nancy Guthrie is displayed March 1 on a banner in front of the KVOA television station in Tucson, Arizona. Law enforcement officials continue to search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, after she went missing from her home on the morning of Feb. 1.
A photograph of Nancy Guthrie is displayed March 1 on a banner in front of the KVOA television station in Tucson, Arizona. Law enforcement officials continue to search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, after she went missing from her home on the morning of Feb. 1. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Law Enforcement Investigating New Nancy Guthrie Ransom Note

 By Jack Davis  September 29, 2026 at 3:06pm
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The Pima County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday that a ransom note concerning Nancy Guthrie was being investigated.

“The PCSD/FBI Guthrie Task Force was recently made aware of a new possible ransom note related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation,” the department posted on X.

“Investigators are also aware of social media comments regarding the note and are looking further into the information to determine its credibility,” the post said.

A follow-up post said that “After further review, investigators determined the text message is not credible.”

“Anyone who receives a text message or other communication related to Nancy Guthrie is encouraged to report it to law enforcement. We also urge the public to remain vigilant, as scammers may attempt to take advantage of this situation,” the post said.

“Do not send money or provide personal information in response to unsolicited messages. Investigators will continue to review reported messages for credibility and investigate any potential attempts at extortion,” the post said.

“The Nancy Guthrie investigation remains active and ongoing,” the post said.

Authorities believe Nancy Guthrie was taken from her Tucson, Arizona, home on Feb. 1. She has not been seen or heard from since then.

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Prior ransom notes have been received, but as the FBI noted on July 1, “Some have been deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy.”

“Other ransom demands may potentially be legitimate and are still being investigated as such,” the post said.

Officials released two notes that arrived immediately after Nancy Guthrie was taken, according to USA Today.

A Feb. 2 note demanded $4 million in cryptocurrency.

“She is safe but scared,” the Feb. 2 note said.

A Feb. 6 note indicated the mother of “Today” host Savannah Guthrie died soon after she was taken.

“We did not fully grasp the seriousness of her physical condition. We never intended to hurt her, that was not our intention. She perished shortly after she was taken. We believe it was heart related. She is buried in nature now,” the note said.

“Nothing you could have done could have changed the outcome. We want your family to know this and hope you all can find peace. We are truly sorry,” the note said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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