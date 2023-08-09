Biden Becomes Distracted by Bug While Talking About 'National Emergency' During Rare TV Interview

President Joe Biden cannot speak in complete sentences. Nor can he focus, keep his hands off of women and children, or tell the truth.

Somehow, Biden managed to display all of these deficiencies during an interview with the Weather Channel at the Grand Canyon on Tuesday. At one point, for instance, while saying something unintelligible about climate change, Biden paused to brush a bug off the shoulder of his young female interviewer, meteorologist Stephanie Abrams.

On Wednesday morning, RNC Research on Twitter posted a 33-second clip from the interview. A paraphrased summary accompanied the video.

“‘Are you prepared to declare a national emergency with respect to climate change?’ BIDEN: ‘We’ve already done that’ ‘So you’ve already declared that national emergency? BIDEN: ‘In a practical — you have a bug on you,” RNC Research tweeted.

“Are you prepared to declare a national emergency with respect to climate change?” BIDEN: “We’ve already done that” “So you’ve already declared that national emergency? BIDEN: “In a practical— you have a bug on you” pic.twitter.com/XZ7sNKHCEM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 9, 2023

In truth, the RNC Research tweet does not even do justice to the unintelligible nature of Biden’s comments. Nor does it convey the tone in Abrams’ voice when Biden reached out and touched her.

The clip began with Abrams posing a predictable question. “Are you prepared to declare a national emergency with respect to climate change?” she asked.

The Weather Channel has morphed into a climate-change propaganda network, so the question should surprise no one.

Still, Biden stumbled.

“I’ve already done that,” the president responded with his usual mixture of bravado and falsehood.

“National emer — we’ve conserved more land. We’ve moved into, we’ve joined the Paris Climate Accord. We’ve passed a $368 billion climate-control facility. We’re movin’. It’s the – it is the existential threat to humanity,” he added.

It is unclear whether the confused Biden simply meant to say that the expensive “climate-control facility” is air-conditioned. Either way, Abrams did not press him on it. After all, she had an agenda to push.

“So you’ve already declared that national emergency?” Abrams asked.

“Oh, in a practical — you have a bug on you,” the distracted president replied as he reached out to brush said bug off her shoulder.

“Oh, thanks. Appreciate it,” Abrams replied in a tone that suggested surprise and mild annoyance.

She then repeated her question about whether or not the president already had declared a national emergency.

“Practically speaking, yes,” Biden said.

Biden deserves credit for condensing so many of his unappealing qualities into a 33-second clip.

First, he lied about having declared a national climate-change emergency. Then, while elaborating on the lie, he proved once again that he cannot think or speak clearly. He also referred to climate change as “the existential threat to humanity”– another lie, albeit par for the course.

When Abrams pressed him on his national emergency claim, he became distracted by a bug. He then used the bug as an excuse to reach out and touch her shoulder.

Finally, when she asked him a third time about having declared a national emergency, he doubled down on the lie. This time, however, he used the slippery and evasive language of a skilled liar.

In one respect, it is appropriate that Biden’s Weather Channel interview occurred in the Southwest.

After all, the president increasingly reminds us of William J. Le Petomane, the corrupt, lecherous, dim-witted, easily distracted fictional territorial governor played by Mel Brooks in the hilarious 1974 film “Blazing Saddles.”

Unlike Brooks’ Le Petomane, however, Biden gives us only unintentional comedy.

