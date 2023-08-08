Just when you think your personal opinion of President Joe Biden can’t go any lower, a new story has emerged that paints the octogenarian occupant of the White House as either maliciously stupid or horrifically detached.

Either way, it’s an abysmal look for a president who really can’t afford any more gaffes as he barrels towards what will be a contentious 2024 re-election bid.

The latest Biden gaffe revelation may actually be the most damning, and it is made all the more worse by the fact that the victim of the president’s brainlessness is an actual American hero.

Tyler Vargas-Andrews, a Marine who was wounded badly in the horribly botched withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, spoke on “The Shawn Ryan Show.”

The Marine spoke on a number of topics related to that disaster, but he saved a scathing anecdote regarding the incumbent president towards the back third of the show, which you can watch in its entirety below:

WARNING: The following video clip contains language the viewer may find offensive







Vargas-Andrews, who lost an arm while evacuating the American embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, recounted the time Biden visited him at the hospital — and that’s about where the niceties end.

“Right away, like, [I] remember him coming up to me, trying to shake my hand, like, [he] tried to shake my right hand” said Vargas-Andrews, who, again, is missing an arm.

The wounded veteran continued: “I look at him, and I’m like, ‘I don’t have an arm,’ and my left arm is in this big a** cast with this giant, orange f***ing foam block around it, [rendering it] completely immobile.'”

Yes, the president of the United States put so much care and thought into visiting the country’s wounded heroes, he tried to shake a hand that (literally) wasn’t there.

Somehow, things only got worse from there.

“All I can do is move my head,” Vargas-Andrews continued. “My arm’s gone, like, I don’t have an arm, and he says, ‘Oh.'”

From there Biden, apparently still dead set on shaking a wounded man’s hand, then allegedly reached out to Vargas-Andrews’ exposed fingertips on his immobilized left arm and grabbed the fingers.

“[Biden] doesn’t greet me or anything, just, that’s what happened,” Vargas-Andrews continued. “[He] just grabbed my fingers.”

After understandably finding the entire interaction bizarre, Vargas-Andrews then accused the president of making his plight all about himself.

“I was like, okay, that’s weird,” Vargas-Andrews said. “And you know, [Biden] almost immediately starts talking, like, about how their son served in the military.”

The Marine added that Biden “doesn’t say anything about what happened” in Afghanistan.

In perhaps the only endearing part of this Biden anecdote, Vargas-Andrews noted that his mother, growing increasingly frustrated with Biden’s hollow and shallow visit, tore into the incumbent president in an expletive-laden rant.

“[My mom] was like, ‘I don’t give a f***. I don’t care what you guys f***ing do.’ She’s like, ‘You better take care of him for the rest of his f***ing life,'” Vargas-Andrews recounted.

It’s at this point that things somehow take a turn for the even worse, as Biden appears to pose a rather heartless question to the wounded Marine.

“[Biden] leans over me, and he’s like this close to my face,” Vargas-Andrews said. “And he’s like: ‘What do you want?'”

Excuse me? The interviewer, the eponymous Shawn Ryan, even echoed that question back at Vargas-Andrews, completely confused as to what, if anything, Biden was grasping at.

“Yeah, he said ‘What do you want?'” Vargas-Andrews said. “I said, ‘What?’ He said, ‘What do you want?’

“And I’m just like confused. I just got blown-up. Just f***ing saw my friends die next to me. I’m like, ‘I just want to be myself,’ and he’s like, ‘Huh?’

Vargas-Andrews’ furious mother repeated that her son just wanted to be whole again, and Biden handled it with the grace and class you’ve come to expect from him at this point.

“He goes, ‘Oh. Okay,'” Vargas-Andrews said. “And they just continue to talk about everything but what just happened.”

That was pretty much the extent of Vargas-Andrews’ sad and vacuous interaction with the man whose decision cost him his arm.

Look, Biden has his work cut out for him if he wants to secure a second term as president, and stories like these are not going to help him.

Because, for the sake of argument, let’s say we can just magically forget the incumbent president’s actual policy-making and disastrous “Bidenomics” initiatives. Heck, let’s say “Bidenomics” has surpassed “Reaganomics,” and the president’s policies are actually encouraging growth and development.

What are you left with?

You’re still left with an 80-year-old man with questionable morals, a particular distaste for one of his grandchildren despite a family-first facade, and, apparently, a 35-year-old grudge against his wife’s ex-husband (whom she left for Joe).

And now you can add that he’s an octogenarian who isn’t aware of what’s going on around him — or a cold and heartless monster who doesn’t care about what’s going on around him.

Either way, you’re not left with much of a man or leader.

