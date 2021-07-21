President Joe Biden continues to put America last by refusing to say whether he’ll sanction communist China despite having accused it of engaging in ransomware attacks and cyberextortion.

At a White House briefing Monday, Biden gave an incoherent answer in response to a question about whether he’ll hold China accountable for perpetrating a widescale, coordinated series of cyberattacks that threaten U.S. national security.

“Effectively, your administration is naming and shaming China, but no sanctions,” a reporter said. “Why? And is that effective enough?”

Biden gave a wishy-washy reply that inspired zero confidence he’ll punish the communist country if it is found to be the perpetrator.

“They’re still determining exactly what happened,” he said. “The investigation is not finished.”

When another reporter followed up by asking what was the difference between the cyberattacks allegedly committed by Russian hackers and the recent Chinese cyberattacks, the president gave an unintelligible reply.

“My understanding is that the Chinese government — not unlike the Russian government — is not doing this themselves, but are protecting those who are doing it and maybe even accommodating them being able to do it,” Biden said. “That may be the difference.”

Biden’s noncommittal rambling undermined his administration’s strident claims just hours earlier condemning China for using contract criminal hackers to “conduct unsanctioned cyber operations globally,” including a widescale hack of Microsoft Exchange email server software.

On Monday, the White House issued a statement accusing China of engaging in “irresponsible and destabilizing behavior in cyberspace” that “poses a major threat to U.S. and allies’ economic and national security.”

Biden’s wimpy answer to reporters during his White House briefing contrasted sharply with the sternly worded statement written by his PR flacks.

His jumbled remarks confused many observers, who said if China protects and accommodates hackers who attack U.S. infrastructure, corporations and private citizens, that’s the same thing as the government doing it.

That makes no sense. The Chinese government isn’t doing it but they are protecting and may be even accommodating the people that are doing it? Isn’t that the same thing as the Chinese government is doing it? — Gwen G (@gwengenuity) July 20, 2021

One person tweeted, “so if I hide a killer, I can just say ‘I’m protecting him and just accommodating them?’ with no repercussions?”

Another replied, “Even worse, the Chinese now know if they outsource their thuggery, the USA is going to say it’s ok!”

That’s my take on what @POTUS is saying. Even worse, the Chinese now know if they outsource their thuggery the USA is going to say it’s ok! — Harik G. 💙 (@harikthehod) July 20, 2021

Biden is projecting inexcusable weakness in the face of existential threats posed by foreign adversaries who wish to sink the United States.

By not emphatically declaring that he will punish any country that threatens America, the doddering 78-year-old is inviting escalating cyberattacks and other hostilities.

Why? Because weakness invites aggression.

The president’s impotent unwillingness to declare that he’ll do whatever it takes to defend the United States has signaled to Americans that they cannot rely on this administration to protect them.

But we already knew this, because Biden refuses to protect our southern border or stem the crime waves ravaging Democrat-run cities around the country.

Thanks to Prop 47 thefts under $950 will not be prosecuted, so cops will not bother showing up. Just a reminder that you get what you voted for, California! pic.twitter.com/jWUPdJzy0A — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) July 20, 2021

WANTED for ASSAULT: On 7/15/21 @ 10:13 PM, 7 train platform of the Grand Central subway station @NYPDMTS an unidentified individual punched a 60-year-old female victim from behind causing a physical injury.Any info call us @ 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTips Reward up to $3500. pic.twitter.com/7TvG4LJhhd — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) July 21, 2021

Meanwhile, in Chicago this past weekend. 56 shot, 11 fatally, in weekend violence across city. Number of BLM protests? zero.https://t.co/oN8xoszg84 — Denver McComb (@denver_mccomb) July 19, 2021

The United States is quickly devolving into a crime-infested, dystopian hellhole. How much more lawlessness will Biden tolerate before he wakes up from his stupor and does his job — which is to protect this country and its citizens?

