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Eighty percent of the supply of this resource is controlled by Russia, China, and Indonesia.
Eighty percent of the supply of this resource is controlled by Russia, China, and Indonesia. (The Oxford Club)

Elon Musk Signs MASSIVE Six-Year Deal with Tiny Company

 By Rachel Gearhart - Publisher, The Oxford Club  April 28, 2026 at 10:05am
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Note: The information provided here or in any related communications is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. We do not provide personalized investment, financial, or legal advice. The Western Journal benefits from purchases made through our sponsors.

A very small stock just made a MASSIVE deal.

Six years.

75,000 metric tons of one key resource going straight to Tesla.

The deal is so big, America’s Economist himself immediately bought 10,000 shares of the company.

Good investing!

P.S. The key resource Tesla wants so bad?

80% of the supply is controlled by Russia, China, and Indonesia.

That’s why America’s Economist believes the Trump administration will take a stake in this tiny $5 company.

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Rachel Gearhart - Publisher, The Oxford Club
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