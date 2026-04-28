Elon Musk Signs MASSIVE Six-Year Deal with Tiny Company

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Six years.

75,000 metric tons of one key resource going straight to Tesla.

The deal is so big, America’s Economist himself immediately bought 10,000 shares of the company .

Good investing!

P.S. The key resource Tesla wants so bad?

80% of the supply is controlled by Russia, China, and Indonesia.

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