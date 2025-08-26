How Biden, Newsom, Bad Laws, and Bad Bureaucrats Put Alleged Killer U-Turn Immigrant on the Roads

First, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s state of California gave an Indian illegal immigrant a commercial driver’s license. Then, he killed three people when making a deadly (and allegedly very illegal) U-turn on a Florida highway.

Newsom, seeing his 2028 presidential chances evaporate in a preemptive Willie Horton-like scandal, proceeded to (rather improbably) blame President Donald Trump for this. Then, he said it was federal law that put Harjinder Singh on the road, not California law.

He’s wrong on the first count. He’s right — sort of — on the second one. However, that doesn’t necessarily exculpate the Democrats or how they’ve handled illegal immigration. Quite the contrary, actually.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.