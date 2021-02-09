Login
Biden Tells Veteran Nurse 'You Look Like a Freshman'

By Jack Davis
Published February 9, 2021 at 9:11am
The phrase of “Creepy Joe” returned to the social media scene in force Monday after President Joe Biden had what the New York Post called an “awkward, flirty moment” with an Arizona nurse.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took part Monday in a virtual tour of a COVID-19 vaccination clinic being set up at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

During the tour, they spoke with Brittney Hayes of Arizona State University.

“I’m the head charge nurse here at the vaccination pod at State Farm Stadium,” Hayes said when she introduced herself, according to a White House transcript of the event.

After she outlined how to vaccination clinic works, Biden had a question for Hayes, who wore a face mask throughout her conversation with Biden and Harris.

“Are you a freshman at the university?” Biden asked.

“No. No,” she replied.

“You look like a freshman,” Biden said.

“Why thank you,” she said.

Biden has long been accused of being overly personal in his interactions with women, sometimes invading their personal space.

That led to Twitter erupting in “Creepy Joe” comments on Monday.

During Monday’s virtual conversation, Biden had another question.

“And you’re a — are you a nurse?” he said.

“I am, I’m a nurse. I’m an RN. I’ve been an RN for about nine years now,” Hayes said.

“Well,” he said, “I know having been a significant consumer of health care, I can tell — I know the vice president knows this, when I say it — doctors let you live, nurses make you want to live.

“If there’s any angels in heaven, they’re all nurses, male and female. And that’s not an exaggeration. That’s the God’s truth.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
