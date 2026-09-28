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U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee listens during a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 23, 2026.
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee listens during a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 23, 2026. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

Huckabee Announces Update on New US Embassy in Jerusalem Project

 By Randy DeSoto  September 28, 2026 at 2:27pm
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U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee announced on Sunday that the United States will soon be breaking ground on a permanent embassy in Jerusalem.

In 2018, President Donald Trump moved the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, becoming the first nation to do so. The change officially occurred on May 14, the 70th anniversary of Israel declaring its independence after the British Mandate governing the territory ended in 1948.

The U.S. embassy is currently in what was America’s consulate in the city.

Huckabee announced during a Sukkot reception for foreign diplomats hosted by Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion on Sunday, “We will soon be breaking ground on our property to begin the construction of the US embassy that will be our permanent home rather than being spread out all over the country,” The Jerusalem Post reported.

“It is our commitment as the United States of America and a partner of Israel to say that we are going to put a permanent imprint in this city,” Huckabee added.

Huckabee told Israeli media personality Menachem Toker at the event, “For 3,000 years, this has been the capital of Israel, the capital of the Jewish people, and it forever will be.”

Regarding the new embassy, he noted, “It will be our permanent and forever here in Jerusalem.”

Are you glad the U.S. will build a new embassy in Jerusalem?

Huckabee said in a July 1 news release after signing the agreement for the land for the U.S. embassy, “Today is another historic day for the U.S.-Israel relationship as the U.S. receives the property that will be the future home of the new U.S. Embassy complex — deepening and expanding our presence in Jerusalem — the eternal capital of Israel.”

“The U.S. will construct a magnificent and beautiful new U.S. Embassy complex that will support our indispensable partnership with Israel. The U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem was rooted in implementing U.S. law and the recognition of the deep, historic connection of the Jewish people to their eternal capital that goes back thousands of years,” he continued.

“It is meaningful that this milestone has occurred on the eve of America’s 250th anniversary. The Judeo-Christian values that inspired America’s founding fathers come from Jerusalem and throughout the land of Israel,” Huckabee said.

Related:
Amb. Huckabee Chides Israelis After Latin Cardinal Was Turned Away from the Church of the Holy Sepulcher on Palm Sunday

Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa’ar said at the time, “President Trump’s historic decision to relocate the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem was an act of historic justice. Today, with the signing of the agreement to begin construction of the Embassy’s permanent home, that decision becomes even more firmly anchored for generations to come. This agreement is about far more than the allocation of land. It is a recognition of history and a declaration of our shared future.”

Huckabee argued in June, “Without Israel, without the Jewish foundation, there would not be America. We owe our very existence to what happened in this land.”

Indeed, the United States’ Declaration of Independence justifies the American colonies’ break with Great Britain by citing the “Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God.”

The preeminent law book at the time of the founding, Blackstone’s “Commentaries on the Law of England,” elaborated on the phrasing.

“Upon these two foundations, the law of nature [established by God and observable in creation] and the law of revelation [found in the Bible’s Old and New Testaments and directly revealed by God], depend all human laws; that is to say, no human laws should be suffered to contradict these,” Blackstone wrote.

The Bible was written almost entirely by Jewish authors, and the Old Testament is largely about ancient Israel.

Other nations that have moved their embassies to Jerusalem following the U.S. in 2018 include Guatemala, Paraguay, Kosovo, Honduras, Papua New Guinea, and Fiji, according to The Times of Israel.

Colombia’s new government also agreed earlier this year to move its embassy there.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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