Biden Tries to Convince Crowd He's 'OK' During Rally, then Brutally Butchers Ally's Name

Thursday night’s media briefing by President Joe Biden was perhaps the worst-case scenario for Democrats.

There were numerous gaffes, yet none so disqualifying as those during the June 27 omnishambles debate or the subsequent interviews where he called himself a black woman and claimed he “put NATO together.”

Yes, he said his vice president was Donald Trump. Yes, he said he talked to the “commander-in-chief” about all matters regarding whether American weaponry could be used by Ukraine to strike inside Russia — while conveniently forgetting that he was the commander-in-chief.

The reaction from Biden’s team when he called Kamala “Vice President Trump” ABSOLUTELY PRICELESS 🤣😂💀 pic.twitter.com/WLSFD2vDYp — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 12, 2024

BIDEN: “I’m following the advice of my commander-in-chief” 😳 pic.twitter.com/FdspE1UIQf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 11, 2024

So, perhaps the tide is turning. It was a worst-case scenario for Democrats: not good enough to reassure anyone, not bad enough to say that Biden is non compos mentis and needs to be forcibly removed from the ticket if he won’t take himself off.

And then he went to Detroit, Michigan on Friday and promptly managed to go back to ugly Bidenisms.

“I promise you, I am – I’m OK,” Biden told the crowd — before botching the name of a congresswomen in attendance.

“I got your back, as well, members of Congress,” Biden told the crowd.

“Debbie Haley and me, by the way, I want you to know that, uh, I’ve spent a lot of time with Debbie,” he continued.

“Debbie — she’s helped me like, a lot, and uh, last we were here, I forget which event we’re at, and someone said — ‘you, you’re his wife, aren’t you?’ Because she looks like Jill, my wife.”

Slight issue: There is no Rep. Debbie Haley. There is Rep. Debbie Dingell, who does look a bit like Jill Biden. (Sorry — Doctor Jill Biden. I keep forgetting that.) There’s also Rep. Haley Stevens, who campaigned with Biden on Friday, as well.

Stevens was apparently at the event; although video evidence of her is lacking, she posted that she was at a packed house — which would indicate the Detroit rally — in a social media post, along with a smaller event in Northville, Michigan in which Biden again repeated a lie that he was “a full professor at the University of Pennsylvania,” where he never taught a class.

Joined @JoeBiden in Michigan and I agree with the packed house – four more years! He’s fighting to protect women’s rights, ensure America’s leadership on the world stage, and build jobs and the future here in Michigan! Let’s finish the job. #MotownIsJoeTown — Haley Stevens (@HaleyLive) July 13, 2024

Biden, dazed and confused, starts rambling incoherently about being “a full professor at the University of Pennsylvania” (total lie) and regurgitates the “very good people” hoax pic.twitter.com/ONGK8zHoED — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2024

That’s Stevens in the background, looking more than a little despairing in the pink suit. But it’s not like there weren’t more gaffes and lies during the Detroit event, either:

It took about 30 seconds into Biden’s Michigan event for his brain to completely malfunction pic.twitter.com/UEeQXQBD4D — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2024

Biden once again claims he was “involved in the civil rights movement” in Delaware, where he worked to “desegregate the restaurants and streets of our city.” None of that is true. That’s a complete lie. pic.twitter.com/5KwbzShuVu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2024

Crooked Joe — who backed out of his debate night challenge to golf against President Trump — repeated the same stupid golf joke twice in a span of two minutes. You’re doing great, Joe! pic.twitter.com/bb0ygsdkNM — Dylan Johnson (@RealDylanMO) July 13, 2024

CROOKED JOE: We have to finish the job and do what… [unintelligible] How bout we start with finishing the sentence, Joe? pic.twitter.com/FF77aM5T72 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 12, 2024

Crooked Joe Biden is highly unwell: “Project 2024, 2024, 25! … will deploy the DOJ to prosecute Trump’s enem— Trum— Trump’s enemies!” (He’s literally describing his own weaponized DOJ — disgusting!) pic.twitter.com/DvhWFW16te — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2024

Yes, he can’t even get the name of Project 2025 — the big Democrat scare-mongering talking point these days, which is little more than a long white paper from conservative think-tank the Heritage Foundation, which is a wish-list that virtually all major partisan think-tanks put out around election time — right.

In short, I guess this wasn’t a “big boy” appearance. Which is a shame, considering the fact that Michigan is a state where Biden has to win and has seen the least hemorrhaging since the debate debacle, according to the RealClearPolitics polling aggregate as of Saturday.

To be fair, though, do we know he knows he was in Michigan on Friday? Rep. Debbie Haley couldn’t be contacted to confirm, alas.

