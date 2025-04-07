Anti-Israel Creeps Attack Free Store for Needy Families Because Their Senator Supports Israel

Yeah, sure, Democratic Sen. John Fetterman is a progressive. Sure, his family does the progressive thing by giving stuff away for free — and some of it isn’t even stolen from your tax dollars but actually donated through a Free Store run by his wife, Gisele Fetterman, in Braddock, Pennsylvania, where Fetterman used to be mayor.

But he supports Israel, so it’s time to make sure he knows what’s what.

That’s at least the message that some creep or a group of creeps made at the Free Store last week, where a message accusing the senator and his wife of “genocide” appeared.

In a message posted to social media on Thursday, Fetterman announced that the store had been vandalized the night before.

“Since 10/7/23, I’m used to the vandalism at our home or my office,” Fetterman wrote.

“But Gisele and volunteers distribute food, clothing and formula at no cost to our community — and they shouldn’t have to put up with this.”

People defaced the FreeStore in Braddock last night. Since 10/7/23, I’m used to the vandalism at our home or my office. But Gisele and volunteers distribute food, clothing and formula at no cost to our community—and they shouldn’t have to put up with this. pic.twitter.com/3hQCOGj2AO — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) April 3, 2025

“Genocide John / Genocide Gisele / Blood On Your Hands,” the handmade sign read.

The “genocide” accusation is squarely because of the fact that Fetterman, otherwise one of the more left-wing members of the upper chamber, supports the state of Israel in its battle with Hamas. For instance, this is the pinned post on his X account:

In my front office I have displayed the posters of the innocent Israelis kidnapped by Hamas. They will stay up until every single person is safely returned home. pic.twitter.com/qxCmvC97uY — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) November 7, 2023

“My children saw that as I was driving them to school,” Fetterman told the Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle.

“Unfortunately, my kids have gotten used to this. My daughter has been yelled at, at Ulta. My youngest was yelled at, at Target. This has become our life.”

Fetterman said that bricks had been placed on and under the sign to keep it in place; had anyone tried to remove the sign from below, it’s possible that the bricks would have fallen on them.

Gisele Fetterman reported the incident to the U.S. Capitol Police, which also has local jurisdiction, and the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh. As of Monday, no arrests have been made.

Given that, it’s impossible to speculate on the political bearings of the individual or individuals responsible, other than that they have a hatred of Israel that almost certainly comes from a place of hatred for the Jewish people. One needn’t be a psychic to assert that, especially given that Gisele Fetterman said that the store had faced other protests by left-wing, anti-Israel groups, both online and offline.

“They protested at my home last year,” she said. “It was organized by the Thomas Merton Center, who receives foundation funding in Pittsburgh. They spent two-and-a-half hours outside my house with bullhorns while my children were inside.”

One also needn’t consult studies to discover that the vast majority of this disproportionate hatred of the only Jewish state on earth comes from the left. When it comes from the right — I’m thinking here of the Nick Fuentes/”Groyper” carbon-wasters — these are people who are bugs, not features, of modern conservative thought.

As for the left, with a few exceptions — Fetterman being one of them — this sort of thing isn’t just becoming a feature but the feature; tacitly encouraging this kind of thing is becoming a sine qua non for Democratic candidates to win the endorsement of the activist class.

Wherever it may come from, however, rabid Israel-hate is so ingrained that they’ll literally try to make the Free Store — run by liberals, I’m going to guess, since it was founded back when Fetterman was the mayor in Braddock in 2012 and through his term as Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor between 2019 and 2023 — a very unsafe space. Nice work.

And whoever may have been behind this, do please notice the lack of response from the Democratic Party. If this were Rep. Ilhan Omar’s property targeted by individuals calling her “Immolation Ilhan,” the Capitol Police would be working 25 hours a day, eight days a week to find the “Islamophobe” responsible.

This? Shrug. No response. To the extent anyone in his party even cares about this, they probably think he had it coming.

Fetterman’s tone indicates he’s clearly shocked by this. Why should he be? There’s no low his own folks won’t stoop to — and when someone engages in such a steep stooping as this, they’ll either blame some chimerical “alt-right” and Donald Trump or mumble some bothsidesism about “proportionate response by the Netanyahu regime. It’s their fault, see?

Because of that, it’s kind of OK to tar and feather a store providing needy families with free stuff with a poster that says “Genocide John.” If it wasn’t a leftist that did it, you certainly don’t see many leftists making this a cause célèbre. Don’t expect that to change, either — even if the perpetrator, if caught, turns out to be some Fuentes-style nutter, either. It would just be another reminder that the right condemns its crazies while the left celebrates them.

