Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden condemned Linda Sarsour on Tuesday after she appeared at a Democratic National Convention council meeting.

Sarsour, a Muslim activist who has been critical of Israel and accused of anti-Semitism, spoke at the DNC’s Muslim Delegates and Allies Assembly on Tuesday.

Sarsour endorsed Biden after he announced Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.

It’s no secret that I have disagreements with both VP Joe Biden & Senator Kamala Harris. But I know what I need to do – Elect the Biden-Harris ticket and prepare to hold them accountable in the White House. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) August 11, 2020

“Joe Biden has been a strong supporter of Israel and a vehement opponent of anti-Semitism his entire life, and he obviously condemns her views and opposes BDS, as does the Democratic platform,” Biden spokesman Andrew Bates said.

“She has no role in the Biden campaign whatsoever.”

Biden campaign spokesman @AndrewBatesNC says regarding Sarsour being on this call: “Joe Biden has been a strong supporter of Israel and a vehement opponent of anti-Semitism his entire life, and he obviously condemns her views and opposes BDS, as does the Democratic platform…. https://t.co/GR4ATJTf0p — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 19, 2020

Bates referenced the official Democratic platform, which says, “We oppose any effort to unfairly single out and delegitimize Israel, including at the United Nations or through the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions Movement.”

Earlier in the day, the Donald Trump campaign tweeted a video of Sarsour’s appearance at the DNC, saying her “extreme bigotry is welcomed by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

Anti-Semite Linda Sarsour, who supports the Israel-hating BDS movement which boycotts Jewish-owned businesses, says the Democrat Party “is absolutely our party.” Her extreme bigotry is welcomed by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/fWWbcztI3B — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 18, 2020

“Sarsour is the one who stands with terrorists and bigots, including Louis Farrakhan. Sarsour shared a platform with and praised Rasmea Odeh — a Palestinian-Arab terrorist responsible for murdering Jewish students; praised an Arab kid holding rocks to throw at Israelis as ‘the definition of courage,’ and tweeted her support for the intifada — the knifing, bombing and shooting campaigns in which Palestinian-Arab terrorists murdered and maimed 12,000 Jews,” the Zionist Organization of America said in a statement in August 2019.

Sarsour stepped down from her role as co-chair of the Women’s March in September, a position she had held since 2017, due to anti-Semitic comments, The Washington Post reported.

She has since co-founded MPower Change, a Muslim activist organization, and Until Freedom, an organization “for survivors of injustice.”

