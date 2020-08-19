SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Biden Tries To Save Face After Well-Known Anti-Semite Speaks at DNC

Linda Sarsour speaks at a Black Lives Matter rally in Washington Square Park on June 6, 2020, in New York.Noam Galai / Getty ImagesLinda Sarsour speaks at a Black Lives Matter rally in Washington Square Park on June 6, 2020, in New York. (Noam Galai / Getty Images)

By Thomas Catenacci
Published August 18, 2020 at 7:17pm
P Share Print

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden condemned Linda Sarsour on Tuesday after she appeared at a Democratic National Convention council meeting.

Sarsour, a Muslim activist who has been critical of Israel and accused of anti-Semitism, spoke at the DNC’s Muslim Delegates and Allies Assembly on Tuesday.

Sarsour endorsed Biden after he announced Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.

TRENDING: Daviscourt: Seattle Residents Voting for Trump After Democrats Refuse To Stop Rioting

“Joe Biden has been a strong supporter of Israel and a vehement opponent of anti-Semitism his entire life, and he obviously condemns her views and opposes BDS, as does the Democratic platform,” Biden spokesman Andrew Bates said.

“She has no role in the Biden campaign whatsoever.”

Bates referenced the official Democratic platform, which says, “We oppose any effort to unfairly single out and delegitimize Israel, including at the United Nations or through the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions Movement.”

Earlier in the day, the Donald Trump campaign tweeted a video of Sarsour’s appearance at the DNC, saying her “extreme bigotry is welcomed by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

“Sarsour is the one who stands with terrorists and bigots, including Louis Farrakhan. Sarsour shared a platform with and praised Rasmea Odeh — a Palestinian-Arab terrorist responsible for murdering Jewish students; praised an Arab kid holding rocks to throw at Israelis as ‘the definition of courage,’ and tweeted her support for the intifada — the knifing, bombing and shooting campaigns in which Palestinian-Arab terrorists murdered and maimed 12,000 Jews,” the Zionist Organization of America said in a statement in August 2019.

RELATED: Dem Gov Turns on Omar as Anti-Semitism Accusations Pile Up

Sarsour stepped down from her role as co-chair of the Women’s March in September, a position she had held since 2017, due to anti-Semitic comments, The Washington Post reported.

She has since co-founded MPower Change, a Muslim activist organization, and Until Freedom, an organization “for survivors of injustice.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Thomas Catenacci
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Democratic Senator Who Admitted to Hitting His Wife in the Face Casts Final Votes for Biden Nomination
Biden Tries To Save Face After Well-Known Anti-Semite Speaks at DNC
'I'm Out of Here': Chicago Cops Jumping Ship at Alarming Rate
Senate Panel: 'Absolutely No Evidence' Trump Colluded with Russia in 2016 Election
Pandemic Panic Paves the Way for CCP Surveillance Tech in American Schools
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×