Share
News

Biden's Beatdown of American Dream: Homes "Unaffordable" in 99% of Nation for Average American, Study Shows

 By Jack Davis  October 3, 2023 at 8:58am
Share

A new report says that home ownership is out of reach for anyone living in 99 percent of America’s counties.

The report from ATTOM, which provides real estate data, said that the newest data continues a two-year streak in which home ownership is increasingly out of reach.

The new report comes as Mortgage News Daily reports that mortgage rates have more than doubled on President Joe Biden’s watch, according to Newsweek.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed home loan hit 7.51 percent last week, the first time it has topped 7.5 percent since 2001.

Trending:
Lindsey Graham Ties Border Funding to Ukraine Aid, Has Tough Message for Anyone Who Doesn't Like It

As home ownership becomes unaffordable, a political dynamic takes shape, Wendy Schiller, a Brown University political science professor, told the Detroit News.

“It contributes to a general sense that the American Dream is out of reach and that if the Democratic Party promises a middle-class American Dream and it’s failing, then I think those voters are more likely to listen to the Republican Party,” Schiller said.

Do you blame Biden’s economy for putting home prices out of reach?

“The dynamics influencing the U.S. housing market appear to continuously work against everyday Americans, potentially to the point where they could start to have a significant impact on home prices,” ATTOM CEO Rob Barber said, according to ATTOM’s website.

“[W]ith basic homeownership now soaking up more than a third of average pay, the stage is set for some potential buyers to be priced out, which would reduce demand and the upward pressure on prices,” he said.

ATTOM’s report surveyed 578 counties across the nation and found that on average, major home ownership costs eat up 35 percent of an American’s income, up from 21 percent in 2021.

The report said on a national basis, the median price of single-family homes and condos has hit $351,250.

Related:
Shocker: Food Stamps Now Harder to Get Due to Federal Work Requirement for Some People

The report said that in 574 of the 578 counties surveyed, homes are less affordable than in the past, double the number two years ago.

The report found that an annual salary of more than $75,000 is needed to afford a home in 57 percent of the 578 housing markets surveyed.

“The only people who are selling right now are people who really need to move because of a life event — divorce, marriage, new baby, new job, etc.,” Daryl Fairweather, chief economist of Redfin, told CBS, which noted that home owners with existing mortgages do not want to trade them in for higher rates

“First-time home buyers, who are often the most sensitive to interest rates, have had to postpone their home-buying dreams,” said Dan Hnatkovskyy, co-founder of new home construction startup NewHomesMate.

A Note from Our Founder:

 

Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America.

We can’t do that without your help.

 

America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives.

But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help.

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going.

If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today.

Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by donating today.
Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Biden's Beatdown of American Dream: Homes "Unaffordable" in 99% of Nation for Average American, Study Shows
Democratic Congressman Carjacked in D.C. While Parking His Vehicle
Watch: Man Deliberately Crashes SUV Through Police HQ Wall While Blaring Telling Tune, Police Say
Kidnapping Suspect Left Ransom Note in Family's Mailbox - It Led Police Right to Him, 9-Year-Old Girl
'A Suspect Is in Custody': Missing Girl Rescued from 'Imminent Danger'
See more...

Conversation