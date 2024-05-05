Share
'The Lord of the Rings,' 'Titanic' Star Dead at 79

 By Jack Davis  May 5, 2024 at 3:51pm
Actor Bernard Hill, who starred in “The Lord of the Rings” and “Titanic” has died.

The English actor was 79 when he died Sunday morning, agent Lou Coulson said, according to the Associated Press.

Hill played Théoden, King of Rohan, in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy. He also starred as Capt. Edward Smith, the captain of the doomed luxury liner in “Titanic.”

Hill joined “The Lord Of The Rings” in the second film of the trilogy, “The Two Towers.” He starred in “The Return of the King,” the final movie of the trilogy.

Hill received a Screen Actors Guild award for his role in “The Return of the King,” according to NPR.

Are you a fan of “The Lord of the Rings”?

Hill had been scheduled to appear at ComicCon in Liverpool on Saturday, but he canceled at the last minute, according to EW.

“We’re heartbroken to hear the news of Bernard Hill’s passing,” the organizers of the event said in a statement. “A great loss. Thinking of his family at this very sad time, and wishing them a lot of strength.”

Hill’s death came as the BBC drama “The Responder” was set to air. Hill appeared in the show as the father of Martin Freeman, who stars in the show, according to the AP.

When asked to cite his fondest memory in a 2011 interview at the Norwich Film Festival, Hill replied, “I loved every minute of every day that I was on ‘Lord of the Rings.'”

During that interview he was asked if he expected “Titanic” to be the success that it was.

“No, not at all — nobody knew it would be this big. People were really worried about it, and people were saying, ‘How do you know this is going to work?’” he said.

“But I remember meeting up with some of the cast afterwards and discussed times people had seen it — 25, 40 times in the theater, and I met this one kid who had seen it 80 times. I remember saying, ‘You need to get a life kid, there is more to life than watching “Titanic,”‘” he said.

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama said Hill “blazed a trail across the screen, and his long-lasting career filled with iconic and remarkable roles is a testament to his incredible talent,” according to the AP.

Jack Davis
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
