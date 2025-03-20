Biden's FBI Caught None of 10 Most Wanted in 2024 - Guess How Many Trump's FBI Caught in Just 2 Months

Former President Joe Biden oversaw a truly politicized FBI.

The federal law enforcement agency notoriously targeted anti-abortion Christians mounting peaceful protests outside abortion clinics and conservative parents trying to remove explicit content from their children’s schools.

That sort of weaponization was not only symbolic, but affected the day-to-day operations of the FBI and even devoured vast amounts of resources.

More than 13 percent of the agency’s 38,000 employees, for instance, were involved in cases related to the Jan. 6, 2021, incursion into the United States Capitol, according to one report from Newsweek.

That means they were distracted from actually stopping real criminals.

But the FBI under President Donald Trump has proven that it can be an actual, functioning law enforcement entity.

FBI Director Kash Patel revealed on Tuesday that his agency, along with the Justice Department, has captured three fugitives on the Ten Most Wanted list since Jan. 20, 2025, the day Trump started his second term.

“That’s not an accident,” he asserted. “When you let good cops be good cops, this is what happens.”

“This administration is giving the new FBI and [Attorney General Pam] Bondi the resources to get the job done — and we won’t stop.”

For context, Biden captured zero members of the Ten Most Wanted in all of 2024.

Let’s take a look at the three recently apprehended fugitives Biden let roam the country.

Donald Eugene Fields II was captured on Jan. 25, just five days after the inauguration.

He is accused of “knowingly attempting to recruit, entice, provide, patronize, and solicit a minor into engaging in a commercial sex act from about January 2013 until June 2017.”

Fields also faces charges of “statutory rape, statutory sodomy, child molestation, and witness tampering.”

Just a few days later, on Jan. 31, the FBI nabbed Arnoldo Jimenez.

He was charged over a decade ago for the murder of Estrella Carrera, who was found “deceased in the bathtub of her apartment less than 48 hours after getting married.”

The third arrest was Francisco Javier Roman-Bardales, who is “alleged to be a senior leader of MS-13.”

Roman-Bardales has been “charged with several offenses for his alleged role in ordering numerous acts of violence against civilians and rival gang members, as well as his role in drug distribution and extortion schemes in the United States and El Salvador.”

As noted by Patel, it’s amazing what will happen when law enforcement is allowed to enforce the law against criminals, instead of wasting time and manpower trying to prosecute perceived threats to the regime.

Many conservatives have become rightly skeptical of the FBI.

But if Trump and Patel can root out the corruption and refocus the mission of the FBI toward stopping evildoers, the half of the country they have alienated may actually start to trust them again.

