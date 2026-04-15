Pakistan Police Allegedly Torture Roman Catholic Man to Death

Police in the Islamic nation of Pakistan allegedly tortured a Roman Catholic father of four to death after he was arrested on spurious charges.

The family of Iftikhar Masih, who hails from the Sadhoki Kahna Nau area of Lahore, Pakistan, said that despite police officers claiming he had killed himself, he had injuries consistent with torture.

“There were marks on several parts of his body,” Riyasat Masih, the man’s brother, said of the incident, according to a report from The Christian Post.

“The police refused to acknowledge any wrongdoing and continued to insist it was suicide.”

Police tried to claim that they found the body of the deceased Iftikhar Masih — a 42-year-old who had been a gardener at the University of Lahore for many years — hanging by a scarf from a ceiling fan.

Iftikhar Masih’s wife took a call on March 26 from her husband’s number, with the person on the other end of the line claiming to be a police officer.

“The caller alleged that Iftikhar had been caught attempting to kidnap a girl at gunpoint from a private housing society and asked her to come to the Industrial Area Police Station’s Kahna post,” Riyasat Masih added.

Mohsin Shah, a police officer, unveiled the allegations at the post.

Shah allegedly demanded that the Masih family pay a bribe of 200,000 Pakistani rupees — just over $700 — for the release of the husband and father.

“I pleaded that my brother was innocent and of good character, but he insisted on the payment,” Riyasat Masih said.

“I left to arrange the money, and when I returned a few hours later, I was told that Iftikhar had committed suicide.”

The family suspected that the allegations were a ruse to extort cash.

Riyasat Masih noted that his brother’s funeral on March 27 had hundreds of people in attendance — a testament to his reputation.

Other examples of Christians being extorted in Pakistan are well-documented.

Just last month, ADF International said in a release that Ishtiaq Saleem, a Christian from Islamabad, Pakistan, was awaiting a possible death penalty verdict on questionable blasphemy charges.

He was accused of downloading blasphemous material on the internet in 2022.

“Ishtiaq committed no wrong and was simply living his life as a Christian in Pakistan when he was arrested. He has now spent three years behind bars, separated from his family,” Tehmina Arora, ADF International’s director of advocacy for Asia, said in the release.

“No one should face the threat of death or years in prison based on fabricated accusations of blasphemy. Cases like this illustrate the immense pressure faced by Christians and religious minorities in Pakistan,” the statement continued.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.