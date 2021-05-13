President Joe Biden is stacking his administration with race-baiting, open-borders radicals who cavalierly demonize white people and want to flood the United States with unvetted illegal aliens.

The latest is Ed Gonzalez, sheriff of Harris County, Texas, whom Biden nominated to lead Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In addition to refusing to enforce immigration laws, he once falsely accused a white man of murdering a 7-year-old black girl, Jazmine Barnes, even though the men (Larry Woodruffe and Eric Black Jr.) eventually charged in the killing turned out to be black.

The wrongly accused man, Robert Cantrell, committed suicide in July 2019 — seven months after being falsely accused of a racially motivated murder.

His attorney said mob harassment and repeated death threats against Cantrell and his family played a role in his suicide at age 49.

“As soon as [a police sketch] came out on the news, he started getting death threats at the jail and his family was getting death threats,” E. Tay Bond told The Courier of Montgomery County, Texas. “I think that this significantly contributed to my client diminished mental state knowing he was in jail and could not protect his family.”

At the time of his suicide, Cantrell was in jail for suspicion of robbery in an incident unrelated to Jazmine’s December 2018 shooting death.

Despite the horrific fallout of his race-hustling lie, Gonzalez still has not deleted his original 2018 tweet wrongly claiming the suspect was white.

Update on Wallisville: deceased child is 7 year old, may she Rest In Peace. Suspected shooter described as white male, 40s, a beard, driving a red truck. If you know anything please contact us asap. We need our communities help. cc: @CrimeStopHOU #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 30, 2018

Shockingly, the Democratic sheriff tweeted the false information even after receiving a credible tip that the suspect was black, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

He also retweeted numerous other people’s posts misidentifying Jazmine’s killer.

Journalist Andy Ngo summed up the race-baiting debacle in January 2019.

“Last month a 7-year-old girl in Texas was killed in a brazen drive-by shooting. The suspect was identified as a white male,” he tweeted.

“Activists & celebrities like Shaun King pounced on the story. Today: Eric Black Jr has admitted to the shooting & has been charged.”

Last month a 7-year-old girl in Texas was killed in a brazen drive-by shooting. The suspect was identified as a white male. Activists & celebrities like Shaun King pounced on the story. Today: Eric Black Jr has admitted to the shooting & has been charged. #JusticeForJazmine pic.twitter.com/XnCA6dEBFo — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 6, 2019

A second suspect was also arrested in connection to the killing. Both Woodruffe and Black are now facing capital murder charges.

#JusticeForJazmine A second suspect has been identified in the killing of Jazmine Barnes. He also doesn’t match the intitial description. Larry Woodruffe: pic.twitter.com/jnRreZjxJn — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 7, 2019

The suspects look nothing like the wrongly accused, blue-eyed white male.

But the fake narrative was repeated and rabidly amplified on social media and by the establishment press until it whipped up a mob frenzy.

“Everything went really fast when it started to unfold and perhaps that’s just the last thing they remember prior to the mayhem” – @SheriffEd_HCSO on why the suspect arrested in the murder of #JazmineBarnes doesn’t resemble the sketch provided. #abc13 https://t.co/laKZJvHSMz pic.twitter.com/Hqmz6AlGPT — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) January 6, 2019

At 10-Did you see this comparison on social media? It went viral. Now, we all know the sketch does not look like the suspects in the #JazmineBarnes case. So what does the family of Robert Cantrell (right) have to say about it? https://t.co/TP6UnzZX51 #abc13 pic.twitter.com/NrijfYdLM6 — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) January 8, 2019

The establishment media hyperventilated nonstop about the Jazmine’s murder after Gonzalez, left-wing activist Shaun King and countless other liberals initially claimed — with zero evidence — that the killing was racially motivated.

As usual, Democrats and their media puppets sow racial division and stoke public hysteria with false narratives but take no responsibility when their lies are debunked.

Biden is adding more fuel to the fire by hiring Gonzalez, who as ICE director will not curb the illegal immigration crisis, safeguard the nation’s sovereignty or enforce its laws.

He’ll merely be just another left-wing activist who is bankrolled by taxpayers to work against the best interests of the American people.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →

* Name

* Email



* Message





* All fields are required. Success!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.