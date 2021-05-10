Those who can, do. Those who cannot, become career government bureaucrats.

That an apt description for the flailing Biden administration, including flip-flopping White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, who’s now encouraging Americans to wear masks for the rest of their lives.

Fauci made the remarks Sunday on “Meet the Press,” after host Chuck Todd asked: “At what point can we stop wearing masks outside? At what point if vaccinated people get together, do you take the masks off? … Is the mask going to be something we have with us in a seasonal aspect?”

Fauci said Americans might want to wear masks forever since doing so could potentially mitigate the seasonal flu. For the record, never leaving your house could potentially reduce your chances of getting hit by a car, but no one would consider that a useful health tip.

“I think people have gotten used to the fact that wearing masks — clearly if you look at the data — diminishes respiratory diseases,” he said. “We’ve had practically a non-existent flu season this year, merely because people were doing the kinds of public health things that were directed predominantly against COVID-19.”

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases continued: “The Australians during their winter, same thing, they had almost no flu largely due to the kinds of things including mask-wearing.

“So it is conceivable that as we go on a year or two or more from now — that during certain seasonal periods when you have respiratory-borne viruses like the flu — people might actually elect to wear masks to diminish the likelihood that you’ll spread these respiratory-borne diseases.”

Fauci went straight from finishing his medical school residency in 1968 to working for the government at the National Institutes of Health. Therefore, it’s likely he treated few (if any) patients during his past 53 years as a government functionary.

Despite this lack of hands-on experience healing people, he is elevated to god-like status by Democrats and their media lapdogs every time he issues a restrictive new coronavirus guideline.

Last week, Fauci was skewered online for suggesting unvaccinated children should wear masks while playing outdoors, even in blistering 90-degree heat.

This recommendation defied scientific research and the advice of numerous practicing pediatricians, who say outdoor viral transmission is microscopic and children are at negligible risk of either contracting or spreading the coronavirus.

Just a reminder of what a fraud Fauci is. As soon as camera goes off so does mask. pic.twitter.com/c550KUcNun — suzy (@Suzy1776) May 9, 2021

Fauci’s latest mask-wearing suggestion is not a mandate — yet. However, Democrats and their media sycophants usually take his recommendations as gospel, so it’s not long before his off-handed proposals become mandates.

Want proof? Schools require children to wear masks all day, even though numerous kids have complained of suffering from nausea, shortness of breath, headaches and stomach aches from chronic mask usage.

A child says “I can’t breathe in this mask” after being forced to wear one. pic.twitter.com/Ysd8bcZDKL — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 6, 2021

Last month, a New Jersey school nurse was suspended without pay for criticizing her school district’s onerous mask mandate, calling it “child abuse.”

The nurse treated children who threw up in their masks after experiencing nausea and were forced to keep the filthy, soiled cloths on in order to comply with school mask mandates.

“I had a kid come down to me. She was wearing a mask. She was crying,” Erin Pein said. “She had vomited in class. … I pulled her mask off. It was full of vomit. Her mask was full of vomit.”

Forcing kids to mask (except under remarkable circumstances) is institutionalized, government-sanctioned child abuse. STOP IT. And repudiate anyone recommending it. https://t.co/CnMaVK52J4 — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) May 5, 2021

Between brainwashing white children to hate themselves, indoctrinating kids with anti-American propaganda, pushing a hopeless vision of the future, and forcing them to wear unsanitary masks for seven hours a day, the United States is failing its youth.

SCOOP: The principal of East Side Community School in New York sent white parents this “tool for action,” which tells them they must become “white traitors” and then advocate for full “white abolition.” This is the new language of public education. pic.twitter.com/0XA3xUpcuT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 15, 2021

It is time for Americans to stop cowering to left-wing terrorism and stand up for their children, their country and themselves before it’s too late.

