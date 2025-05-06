Biden's Orders on Migrant Kids Were So Evil Even His Own People Resigned

How abhorrent was former President Joe Biden’s border crisis? And how much did the media aid and abet it by covering up the facts?

Let’s put it this way: It took border czar Tom Homan to note that children were being trafficked en masse across the border by cartels for anyone to notice that, right under everyone’s nose, was evidence that a senior Biden official resigned rather than be part of a moral travesty of monumental proportions.

Yes, it’s something that’s going viral on certain corners of social media — but the media hasn’t bought it for a long time. In November, for instance, the BBC did something of a “fact check” on the “claim” that 300,000 migrant children were “missing in the U.S.”

Their conclusion? “Some experts have accused them of distorting statistics to suggest the children are ‘lost’ and victims of crime, although there is agreement that aspects of the system need to be changed … Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, policy director at the American Immigration Council, a migrant advocacy group, told the BBC the figures are indicative of a bureaucratic ‘paperwork issue’ rather than ‘anything nefarious.'”

According to immigration experts and attorneys, the claims largely stem from an August report from the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general’s office, which found that 32,000 unaccompanied minors failed to show up for court dates at immigration courts from 2019-23.

The report noted that 291,000 migrant children received no court notices at all. It also called on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) to “take immediate action to ensure the safety” of unaccompanied migrant children in the U.S..

Despite the fact that children brought over the border illegally are some of the most likely, and ghastly, sex-trafficking victims, there’d been some paperwork snafus, yada yada yada, we’ve lost track of where a few hundred thousand of them are. It’ll all be sorted out, though!

And this was the party line, if indeed you believe the mainstream media subscribes to one particular political party in America. (Spoiler alert: They do.) Thankfully, we have people like Tom Homan — who brought attention to the issue when speaking to Real America’s Voice in a clip from last week that went viral.

“Interior enforcement, we’re about three times the criminal aliens arrested in three months than Joe Biden did in a year, so we’re kicking a lot of butt there,” he said.

“And the children, there’s 300,000 missing children. We’re working hard at that,” he added. “Already about 5,000 found. Rescued. Some of these were with relatives, but some weren’t. Some were in forced labor.”

Homan said that finding the kids the Biden administration lost track of is “the most difficult, because children are hard to find.

“I mean, they don’t have a footprint. You have a car. I have a car. We all have a digital footprint … but children, you can’t find because they don’t have a digital footprint. So you’ve got to count on the digital footprint of sponsors for the last administration.”

These were the sponsors that the minors caught up in the border crisis were released into the custody of — and, shocker of shockers, Homan said the Biden administration “didn’t vet the sponsors properly. They didn’t fingerprint a lot of sponsors.

“So this is a hard job that the children — but we’re not going to rest until every single one of them is found and rescued.”



And why was this necessary? It should be obvious, but if you wanted to look at the House Oversight Committee report on the Border Security and Enforcement Act of 2023 — submitted on May 5 of that year — you’d find that this whole “paperwork issue” thingamabob was so bad, it caused a Biden official to resign in disgust.

The report found, quite unsurprisingly, that data collected via the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act found the border crisis “incentivized multiple surges of unaccompanied alien children arriving at the southwest border in the years since the bill’s enactment.”

It also found that one of the loopholes of the act is that it treats “unaccompanied alien children from countries that are contiguous to the United States disparately by swiftly returning them to their home country absent indications of trafficking or a credible fear of return, but allowing for the release of unaccompanied alien children from noncontiguous countries into the interior of the United States, often to those individuals who paid to smuggle them into the country in the first place … unaccompanied alien children have enriched the cartels, who profit hundreds of millions of dollars each year by smuggling unaccompanied alien children to the southwest border, exploiting and sexually abusing many such unaccompanied alien children on the perilous journey.”

Prior to 2008, unaccompanied minors at the border “never exceeded 1,000 in a single year.”

My, did that ever change: “In 2022, during the Biden Administration, 152,057 unaccompanied alien children were encountered, the most ever in a single year and an over 400 percent increase compared to the last full fiscal year of the Trump Administration in which 33,239 unaccompanied alien children were encountered.”

The report noted an exposé on the conditions these migrants were exposed to, written by a clearly biased right-wing source … uh, wait, The New York Times.

That paper found that the unaccompanied minors “are ending up in some of the most punishing jobs in the country … under intense pressure to earn money [to] send cash back to their families while often being in debt to their sponsors for smuggling fees, rent, and living expenses … they had become trapped in circumstances they never could have imagined.”

So, how did the Biden administration handle this? I’ll leave it to the report:

(11) The Biden Administration’s Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra compared placing unaccompanied alien children with sponsors, to widgets in an assembly line, stating that, “If Henry Ford had seen this in his plant, he would have never become famous and rich. This is not the way you do an assembly line.”

(12) Department of Health and Human Services employees working under Secretary Xavier Becerra’s leadership penned a July 2021 memorandum expressing serious concern that “labor trafficking was increasing” and that the agency had become “one that rewards individuals for making quick releases, and not one that rewards individuals for preventing unsafe releases.”

(13) Despite this, Secretary Xavier Becerra pressured then-Director of the Office of Refugee Resettlement Cindy Huang to prioritize releases of unaccompanied alien children over ensuring their safety, telling her “if she could not increase the number of discharges he would find someone who could” and then-Director Huang resigned one month later.

It’s even documented in Congressional records. HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra pressurized his own ORR Director to resign for raising concerns over trafficking children pic.twitter.com/y2XK6ebyKW — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 5, 2025

Now, granted, this is one side of the story presented in the report, but the fact is that Becerra and the Biden administration did treat border entries like an assembly line. Labor-trafficking issues — particularly of the most odious kind — should have been the first consideration, and they weren’t. And Huang — formerly of USAID and currently with the Center for Global Development, an NGO which addresses global poverty issues — does not exactly have the résumé that suggests any MAGA hats in her wardrobe.

But then, this shouldn’t be a liberal, leftist, conservative, populist, or libertarian issue at all: Child trafficking is bad. I cannot possibly think of any other sentence in the English language that’s more true, which isn’t tautological. Heck, even some tautologies are less true than that: Put a group of etymologists and philosophers in a room, tell them “Water is wet,” and watch a lively debate about the meaning of those words and the condition of being wet break out. “Child trafficking is bad”? Not so much.

Yet, we are coming out of an administration that felt that, at the very least, it was neutral — or that there was nothing they could do about it, or that the alternatives were worse.

And not only that, the media covered for an administration that had these moral priorities. The BBC’s report is one of the most morally misplaced “fact checks” on the new administration’s brave decision to actually care about trafficked minors, but do any Google search on “Homan 300,000,” and you’ll be genuinely stunned by how many respected journalistic institutions have the pusillanimity to pretend that losing unaccompanied children allowed into the country illegally is kind of just like something that happens. What’re you going to do? Build a wall? That’s inhumane!

Also, one final note: All of these minors, in one way or another, were trafficked. Maybe they came for a better life and were found with families, as Homan mentioned. The entire pipeline from Central and South America to the southern U.S. border is controlled by cartels, who are definitionally human traffickers. How these minors ended up faring in America has nothing to do with whether they were trafficked minors: They were, and let’s not mince with the language.

And, by the way (as even the New York Times reported) the intentions for emigrating and the eventuality of circumstances for these minors — who, even more than other illegal immigrants trafficked by cartels, were unable to make informed decisions, again definitionally under the law of the land where they ended up — were very, very often separated by a tragically wide gulf imposed by harsh realities deliberately hidden from them.

Children who thought they were coming for a better life were forced into hideous forms of servitude, and this was aided and abetted by an administration that waved them in like a bureaucratic matador and threatened HHS employees who expressed concerns over how this was being done.

There is no excuse, no rationalization that can cover that shame, that kind of complicity in evil. It was a machine set in motion by politics that ended up hurting the most vulnerable among us as humans. May God have mercy on these apparatchiks’ souls, but Americans should spare them none.

