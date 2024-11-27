Tom Homan, Trump Are About to Mount a Daring Rescue of 300,000 Missing Children

With President-elect Donald Trump’s pick of Tom Homan for border czar, the left has no shortage of their usual arguments against mass deportations.

We are told of how inhumane and brutal deportations will be as the millions of illegals that flood across the border are all good, honest people looking for a better life.

While the left ignores gang violence, illegals voting in our elections, and the most heinous crimes including murder, there’s another dimension to President Joe Biden’s border policy that Trump and Homan will be forced to address — missing children.

In a Nov. 18 report, The Washington Examiner highlighted comments made by Homan on Fox New’s “America Reports” where the incoming czar broke down his priorities into tiers needing to be addressed.

Homan stated the Trump administration’s priority is to address, “public safety threats and national security threats.”

He referred to “three rails” that comprised that priority, with deportation being first, and securing the border being second.

On the third, Homan stated that there were “over 300,000 missing children.”

Referring to the Biden administration’s failures, he told host John Roberts that “this administration released them to unvetted sponsors.”

“Some of these children are in forced labor, we already found some in forced labor. Some are in forced sex trafficking. Some of them are with pedophiles. We need to save these children,” he said.

Homan stressed further the failures of the incumbent administration in telling Roberts that “the removal of criminal aliens has decreased 74 percent” under Biden compared to Trump’s first term.

The Heritage Foundation traces the catastrophe of this predicament — children crossing the border unaccompanied to meet nothing but uncertainty — to 2008 when a Democrat majority House and Senate passed the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act.

According to Heritage, the bill provided incentives to families to send children across the border alone to receive benefits – legal counsel, advocates, green cards, and asylum benefits to name a few – in hopes of those families following at a later date with some support base.

When Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said he would not turn these children away, the numbers have risen as Mexican cartels push them forward. Without enough able sponsors, the standards were lowered resulting in the heartbreaking circumstances Homan spoke about.

The contrast in border policies indicates the distinction in a liberal worldview versus that of conservatives.

The left naively sees people as inherently good — or, at least, useful voters. They do not comprehend that these border policies could be exploited for nefarious ends, including the worst of the worst, like child slavery and child sex trafficking. If the policy looks good on paper, what’s the issue? In practice, the outcome will mirror that.

Conservatives are justifiably much more discerning. Simply put, the world is not a safe place.

With a moral foundation — for many — in original sin, man is seen as flawed. Homan sees what the Biden administration has done in allowing innocent children to be taken advantage of as a consequence of lax border policies that presuppose an inherent goodness over the reality of our flawed nature.

We can only pray that Homan can save those children who are missing before it’s too late.

