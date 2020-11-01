New York City historically is thought of as the crown jewel of Western society.

But what once was an iconic American metropolis is now a failing city that can’t even keep its people fed.

Following several months of the city’s strict COVID-19 lockdowns, today more than 1 million New Yorkers can’t afford food, The New York Times reported.

Whereas New York’s towering skyscrapers used to be the defining visual of the city, that image has been replaced by large crowds of hungry people lining up outside food banks.

According to Ghe Times, an estimated 1.5 million New Yorkers can’t afford food, and soup kitchens/food pantries are seeing huge increases in demand that they simply cannot satisfy.

For example, the Masbia soup kitchen network, a New York City nonprofit that has been in operation for 15 years, has had its hands full, Executive Director Alexander Rapaport told WNYW-TV.

“We have done disasters before, but nothing is even close to what we are doing now,” Rapaport said, adding that Masbia has seen a 500 percent increase in demand since the pandemic started.

Rapaport also noted that the three Masbia locations are open all hours and are feeding roughly 1,500 families per day. Yet, according to the executive director, the needs of many New Yorkers have yet to be satisfied.

Although many liberals hope to pin New York’s failures on the coronavirus pandemic, the problems actually are the fault of the city’s failed liberal policies.

The city’s handling of COVID has been especially lacking.

For example, according to the New York Post, residents in the city’s iconic Upper West Side have been fleeing in droves because of hundreds of homeless men who have moved into the area’s luxury hotels, many of which have been repurposed by the city to house the rapidly growing homeless population during the pandemic.

Additionally, in May, Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul said lockdowns in New York were too restrictive given that the death rate for citizens under 18 was approaching “zero.”

The most controversial policy decision of all came when Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration effectively ordered nursing homes in the state to accept any COVID-positive residents who weren’t ill enough to be hospitalized.

According to an August report from The Associated Press, “New York’s coronavirus death toll in nursing homes, already among the highest in the nation, could actually be a significant undercount. Unlike every other state with major outbreaks, New York only counts residents who died on nursing home property and not those who were transported to hospitals and died there.”

The governor has since denied issuing the order, which was scrubbed from the Department of Health’s website as of late May, according to the Daily Caller.

Many former residents of this once-great city will continue to flee, and many — at least 1 million — who stay will be in dire need of the most basic human necessities.

Oh how far the mighty have fallen.

