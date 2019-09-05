SECTIONS
News
Print

Big Tech Meets with US Intelligence Officials, Prepares for 'Emerging Threats' in 2020 Election

Female voter at polls during the presidential election on Nov. 4, 2008.Rob Crandall / ShutterstockFemale voter at polls during the presidential election on Nov. 4, 2008. (Rob Crandall / Shutterstock)

By Erin Coates
Published September 5, 2019 at 1:24pm
Print

Representatives from the FBI, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Department of Homeland Security met with big tech companies Wednesday at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California, to discuss cybersecurity ahead of the 2020 elections.

Facebook, Google, Twitter and Microsoft were all present at what is assumed to be the first of many meetings on the topic, The New York Times reported.

“Improving election security and countering information operations are complex challenges that no organization can solve alone,” Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook’s head of cybersecurity policy, said in a statement.

“Today’s meeting builds on our continuing commitment to work with industry and government partners, as well as with civil society and security experts, to better understand emerging threats and prepare for future elections.”

The goal of the meeting was to talk about ways to keep disinformation campaigns, similar to the one Russia orchestrated in 2016, from spreading online. Representatives from the companies and the federal government also talked about how they could better share information and detect online threats.

TRENDING: London Mayor Bashes Trump for Golfing During Hurricane, Trump Hits Back with a Vengeance

Facebook, in particular, has faced backlash after Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

“For Facebook, we’ve developed a comprehensive strategy to close previous vulnerabilities, while analyzing and getting ahead of new threats,” Gleicher told NPR.

“Our work focuses on continuing to build smarter tools, greater transparency, and stronger partnerships.”

Google’s director for law enforcement and information security, Richard Salgado, said the company “will continue to monitor our platforms while sharing relevant information with law enforcement and industry peers.”

Are you worried about the integrity of our elections?

“It is crucial that industry, law enforcement and others collaborate to prevent any threats to the integrity of our election,” Salgado told The Times.

A senior intelligence official told reporters in June that Russia, China and Iran are all trying to influence public opinion going into the 2020 elections, Bloomberg reported at the time.

Although these discussions seem to be a step in the right direction, a research director at Harvard University’s Shorenstein Center cautioned the public to watch for any possible big tech invasion of privacy.

“We don’t know where the lines are drawn internally,” Joan Donovan told The Times. “We don’t know whether the tech companies would consider your inbox or direct messages subject to sharing with the state.”

Nevertheless, cybersecurity should be extremely important going into the 2020 elections.

RELATED: Trump Slams Debra Messing for 'McCarthyism' and 'Racism,' Dubs Her 'The Mess'

NPR reported that hackers are trying to find a way to control voting machines remotely and identify any vulnerabilities they find that can be exploited.

One hacker, identified as Alex, said the ballot-marking machine used to help people with disabilities was using the same systems that “crash at your Walmart scanning your groceries. And we’re using those systems here to protect our democracy, which is a little bit unsettling.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Erin Coates
Story Editor
Erin Coates is a news and lifestyle editor for The Western Journal. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates is a news and lifestyle editor for The Western Journal. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Big Tech Meets with US Intelligence Officials, Prepares for 'Emerging Threats' in 2020 Election
Lawmakers Target Section 230 that Allows Companies To Police Content Using Own Standards
Facebook Suppresses Pro-Life Group's Content After Fact-Checkers Marked Videos 'False'
Beware: IRS Issues Warning over New Scam Involving Your Tax Refund
PragerU Exec Scoffs at Google's Claim To Be Politically Neutral
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×