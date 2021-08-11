Path 27
News
Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan attends a hearing about the 2020 census in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on Jan. 9, 2020, in Washington, D.C.
Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan attends a hearing about the 2020 census in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on Jan. 9, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Rep. Tlaib Caught on Video Dancing Maskless in Crowd on Same Day She Voiced Support for Mandates

Erin Coates August 10, 2021 at 5:54pm
Path 27

Rep. Rashida Tlaib was caught dancing without a mask on at a large indoor event center — in a county where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance calls for indoor masking — on the same day she criticized Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky for telling Americans to resist the new guidelines.

The Michigan Democrat was captured posing for pictures and dancing in a crowd Sunday in an Instagram story from Dearborn, Michigan, band Bassam Saleh.

The band tagged the location of the wedding as the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Wayne County, Fox News reported.

Trending:
Woke Politics Backfire as NBC's Olympics Coverage Hits Ratings Rock Bottom

Wayne County is currently rated as an orange zone by the CDC and people are recommended to wear masks indoors even if they are vaccinated.

The color-coded masking guidance is based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents and the percentage of positive coronavirus tests, according to NPR.

Orange indicates a country with “substantial” COVID-19 transmission.

“On rare occasions, some vaccinated people infected with the delta variant after vaccination may be contagious and spread the virus to others,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said of the new guidelines.

Do you think Democrats are hypocritical?

“This new science is worrisome and, unfortunately, warrants an update to our recommendations.”

The video of Tlaib flouting the new recommendations was leaked the same day she criticized Paul for encouraging Americans to resist the guidelines.

“It’s time for us to resist. They can’t arrest all of us,” the Kentucky Republican said in a video.

“No one should follow the CDC’s anti-science mask mandates.”

Tlaib accused Paul of “throwing a tantrum as his state is being swallowed whole by this virus, again.”

Related:
Gov. DeSantis Threatens to Withhold Paychecks from School Boards That Force Masks on Kids

“People are getting sick and dying,” she tweeted.

“He needs to put politics aside, and put people first. Start resisting the virus.”

Tlaib’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. It is not clear how many people in the wedding crowd were vaccinated or if negative coronavirus tests were required for attendance.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Path 27
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith




loading
Rep. Tlaib Caught on Video Dancing Maskless in Crowd on Same Day She Voiced Support for Mandates
Senate Approves $1 Trillion 'Infrastructure' Bill, Moves on to Consider Massive Spending Plan
Chinese Court Rejects Canadian's Appeal, Plans to Execute Him for Drug Smuggling
Dem Sen. Markey: AOC's Green New Deal Is 'In the DNA' of Dems' $3.5 Trillion Spending Plan
Chris Cuomo Taking 'Pre-Planned' Time off Work as Sexual Harassment Scandal Consumes Governor Brother
See more...

Conversation