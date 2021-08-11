Rep. Rashida Tlaib was caught dancing without a mask on at a large indoor event center — in a county where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance calls for indoor masking — on the same day she criticized Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky for telling Americans to resist the new guidelines.

The Michigan Democrat was captured posing for pictures and dancing in a crowd Sunday in an Instagram story from Dearborn, Michigan, band Bassam Saleh.

Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib partied last night with 100+ maskless people. Dems want your kids stuck in masks at school ALL DAY while they party maskless with their friends. Do not comply! Don’t give 1 more inch. In 2022 we WILL defeat the tyrants! Chip in: https://t.co/FGvUL6PziQ pic.twitter.com/6lg71dtv2f — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 9, 2021

The band tagged the location of the wedding as the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Wayne County, Fox News reported.

Wayne County is currently rated as an orange zone by the CDC and people are recommended to wear masks indoors even if they are vaccinated.

The color-coded masking guidance is based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents and the percentage of positive coronavirus tests, according to NPR.

Orange indicates a country with “substantial” COVID-19 transmission.

“On rare occasions, some vaccinated people infected with the delta variant after vaccination may be contagious and spread the virus to others,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said of the new guidelines.

“This new science is worrisome and, unfortunately, warrants an update to our recommendations.”

The video of Tlaib flouting the new recommendations was leaked the same day she criticized Paul for encouraging Americans to resist the guidelines.

“It’s time for us to resist. They can’t arrest all of us,” the Kentucky Republican said in a video.

“No one should follow the CDC’s anti-science mask mandates.”

Tlaib accused Paul of “throwing a tantrum as his state is being swallowed whole by this virus, again.”

“People are getting sick and dying,” she tweeted.

“He needs to put politics aside, and put people first. Start resisting the virus.”

The KY Senator is throwing a tantrum as his state is being swallowed whole by this virus, again. People are getting sick and dying. 98 counties in Kentucky have a high incidence rate of COVID-19. He needs to put politics aside, and put people first. Start resisting the virus. https://t.co/ZgfqVxN4KL pic.twitter.com/XmLIFvvR23 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 9, 2021

Tlaib’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. It is not clear how many people in the wedding crowd were vaccinated or if negative coronavirus tests were required for attendance.

