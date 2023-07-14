'The Biggest Film in History': Jim Caviezel Reveals Major Update to 'Passion of the Christ' Sequel

Christian actor Jim Caviezel has let slip an update on the highly-anticipated sequel to “Passion of the Christ” that, if true, would have massive implications for the box office in the coming years.

Caviezel, who portrayed Jesus in “Passion of the Christ” is set to reprise the role for the sequel flick “Passion of the Christ: Resurrection”, which will deal with the events following Christ’s Resurrection on Easter Sunday.

In a recent appearance on “The Shawn Ryan Show”, the actor spoke about working with Mel Gibson on the project and spoke about the possibility that there could be more than just a single sequel in the works.

“It will be the biggest film in history,” Caviezel said, “It might be two films. Could be three, but I think it’s two.”







Think about that for a moment.

Caviezel is suggesting that there could not only be one film that deals with the Resurrection of Jesus but possibly two and even three. Imagine what a box office success that could be.

The previous “Passion of the Christ” film was a massive success, and given that this new film is a sequel with much of the same cast and crew, two more films could rake in even more money.

But this goes beyond just being a sequel to a popular film, it also has to do with the content of the film. Instead of a secular movie that is concerned with pushing wokeness or some far-left agenda, this is a movie that aims to share the Gospel with audiences around the world.

As the woke left becomes more and more entrenched in Hollywood, ruining several hitherto popular franchises and characters, secular films are starting to lull as audiences become more and more fed up with them.

Just take a look at Disney, which went from producing wonderful family-friendly content to producing woke propaganda. Now, Disney appears to be losing money all over the place.

As secular films find themselves in trouble, however, the demand for faith-based films is larger than ever, as more and more people seek an alternative to the leftist stranglehold on secular media.

Caviezel is familiar with this trend himself, having recently starred in the thriller “Sound of Freedom,” about real-life American hero Tim Ballard, who works to save children from a sex trafficking ring.

The film raked in $50 million on its opening weekend, beating out other major films including “Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny” head-to-head on July 4.

Now, Caviezel seems intent to strike while the iron is hot and creating more faith-based films that are sure to be massive box office successes when they open in a few years.

People are tired of woke entertainment. They want something more uplifting and positive than the endless barrage of leftist propaganda they are constantly bombarded with.

Now, as somber as it is, there’s a stark difference between being reminded that Jesus Christ died for your sins, and being reminded that you’re an awful racist/sexist/something-phobe for not adhering to far left doctrine.

Thanks to Gibson, Caviezel and the rest of the people making “Resurrection,” there isn’t just a film in the works that will provide people with that positive and uplifting message — there could be multiple films.

And if what Caviezel says is true, the sequels to “Passion of the Christ” will give people exactly what they want.

