Twitter has taken an interesting turn since Elon Musk took it over almost a year ago.

For starters, Musk completely changed the company image, literally, by switching the name to X and changing the logo to go along with it. But more importantly, he has committed the company to protecting freedom of speech.

However, that commitment was called into question in May when Musk announced that Linda Yaccarino, a former NBC executive and member of the leftist World Economic Forum, would take the reigns as CEO.

The announcement of Yaccarino prompted concerns that she would bring the platform back to the dark days when everyone was liable to be censored for merely expressing a dissenting political opinion.

However, people have found some encouraging signs that suggest we should not be too hasty with our judgment.

On Friday, senior editor of The Verge Tom Warren shared a photo on X of Yaccarino holding her unlocked iPhone. He pointed out that strangely, Yaccarino, despite being the CEO of X, does not have X on her home page.

What Warren failed to point out, however, was that if you look closely, you can see that Yaccarino has YouVersion’s Bible app on her home screen.

X (Twitter) CEO Linda Yaccarino at the Code Conference is a truly wild interview. But even more wild is that she has Settings in the iPhone dock and no X app on the home screen 😲 https://t.co/AsRPJ71OVP pic.twitter.com/VmdwvqgelG — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) September 29, 2023

Is this a sign that Yaccarino is actually a Christian? Maybe, but we can’t tell just by looking at the home screen. Millions of people around the world have the Bible app for a variety of reasons, but not all of them are Christians.

However, people have also done a bit of digging and are looking at her likes on X, and it turns out that Yaccarino does like a lot of Christian content on the platform. One X user pointed out that she is liking posts of Bible verses from Katie Lee Gifford.

Look at Linda Yaccarino’s likes… maybe she is a closet christian 😂 pic.twitter.com/7rR516Cg3S — aussie17 (@_aussie17) May 14, 2023

In addition, Yaccarino has liked other explicitly Christian, mainly Catholic, content. Her likes include posts from Catholic X user Sachin Jose, a “Happy Easter” post from former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (who served under former President Donald Trump), and a post from Pope Francis himself.

So do these likes prove that Yaccarino is a Christian? Again, they are not definitive proof, but they are encouraging signs.

The fact that Yaccarino is liking Christian content from X users, many of whom are not only Christian but openly very conservative as well, is a sign that perhaps she is not as bad as we thought.

Granted, we still need to see how she does with the company, but the early signs from her X likes are encouraging.

Let’s hope that this is a genuine sentiment and that she and Musk will continue to turn X into a haven for freedom of speech.

