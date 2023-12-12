Bill Belichick Has the Proper Response When Interviewers Pester Him About Taylor Swift

There are a number of charismatic, funny, friendly, personable, and culturally cognizant head coaches in the NFL.

Without question, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is absolutely not one of them.

If anything, Belichick may be the least charismatic, least funny, least friendly, least personable and least culturally aware head coach in the NFL, perhaps ever.

(To be clear, those are not pejoratives to Belichick. The man prefers to stay singularly focused on football and his team’s next game — and very little else.)

Any distant observer of the Patriots should be painfully aware that Belichick simply doesn’t care about things that won’t help his team win their next game.

This has always been the case with the surly and stoic Belichick, so you would assume that closer observers of the Patriots (or, dare say, even “fans”) would be aware that he simply doesn’t care about things that don’t pertain directly to his team.

You would assume wrong based on this asinine and almost unbelievable clip from a local radio program that spoke to Belichick.

On Monday’s episode of Boston radio station WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Belichick called in to discuss a rare win for the Patriots (currently 3-10 and eliminated from playoff contention.)

Hosts Greg Hill, Jermaine Wiggins and Courtney Cox took the chance to discuss X’s and O’s with Belichick to discuss… Kansas City Chiefs super-fan Taylor Swift?

You can see how that bad idea unfolded below:

Can Bill Belichick help Courtney get tickets to this weekend’s Patriots game and possibly meet Taylor Swift? pic.twitter.com/JMOTP1J5Vd — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) December 11, 2023

“Speaking of [Kansas City], Taylor Swift should be [in] attendance,” Cox began. “And you know I’m a ‘Swiftie,’ just like yourself… If there are any other tickets that seem to pop up… I am able and willing [to accept those tickets.]”

The joke sailed over Belichick’s head like an uncatchable football.

“I’ll pass that along to our ticket department and let them handle it,” a completely serious Belichick said without missing a beat. “I don’t really know anything about the tickets.”

Cox’s cringing reaction made it clear that she realized that her joke did not land with the tenured Patriots coach.

To be fair to the WEEI crew, the Chiefs travel to face the woeful Patriots on Sunday so there is some tangential connection to Swift (she has been attending games to cheer for her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.)

But even given that, they really should’ve known better than to waste the time of one of the greatest coaches in NFL history (and one who is painfully chasing the all-time wins record with this moribund Patriots squad) with asinine questions about Taylor Swift.

If swathes of football fans, pundits and former players are complaining loudly about Swift’s overbearing presence, there’s a very good chance that Belichick will not be a fan of said distraction.

Patriots fans should know better.

Yes, there’s not much to discuss about the lowly 2023 Patriots apart from their NFL Draft position jockeying… but talking about something as asinine as Swift with Belichick is still an obviously bad idea.

After hosting the suddenly-struggling Chiefs on Sunday, the Patriots will wrap up their bad season with road games against the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills, before closing the season at home against the New York Jets.

