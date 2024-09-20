This is not going to help the already frayed relationship between news consumers and the establishment media.

In a scandal that has rocked the journalism world, left-leaning New York Magazine announced Thursday that it was putting reporter Olivia Nuzzi “on leave.”

The outlet announced: “Recently our Washington Correspondent Olivia Nuzzi acknowledged to the magazine’s editors that she had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign, a violation of the magazine’s standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures.”

The magazine also admitted that Nuzzi would not and should not have covered the ongoing election campaigning due to said “personal relationship.”

“Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign,” the magazine said.

All that being said, New York Magazine also noted that nothing untoward appears to have turned up in Nuzzi’s coverage of the 2024 election — but that more investigation was needed.

“An internal review of her published work has found no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias,” the outlet noted. “She is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review.

“We regret this violation of our readers’ trust.”

While New York Magazine understandably tried to keep names private, other outlets were all too eager to spill the tea.

According to a source close to the situation, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Nuzzi’s inappropriate relationship was with none other than former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Former CNN pundit-turned-independent journalist Oliver Darcy also added some details to the sordid controversy.

“Nuzzi confirmed that ‘earlier this year, the nature of some communication’ between herself ‘and a former reporting subject turned personal,'” Darcy reported.

“During that time, I did not directly report on the subject nor use them as a source,” Nuzzi told Darcy. “The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict.

“I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I’ve disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York.”

Darcy further reported that he got conflicting reports on when exactly this relationship began. One source told Darcy that the alleged relationship began in November 2023, while another said that the relationship began around January.

Kennedy, who halted his bid for president in August, has since supported the Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump.

Of note, the 70-year-old Kennedy has denied that any relationship existed between he and Nuzzi.

“Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece,” a Kennedy representative told Darcy.

