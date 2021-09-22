Share
Billionaire Bill Gates is seen speaking at an agriculture conference in New Delhi on Nov. 18, 2019 in this file photo.
Billionaire Bill Gates is seen speaking at an agriculture conference in New Delhi on Nov. 18, 2019 in this file photo. (Money Sharma - AFP / Getty Images)

Bill Gates Squirms, Then Deflects as Interviewer Presses Him on Connection to Jeffrey Epstein: 'He's Dead, So ...'

 By Jack Davis  September 22, 2021 at 10:36am
Displaying all the aplomb of a first-grader in the principal’s office, Bill Gates grew defensive in a recent interview when asked about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

A report by The Daily Beast earlier this year said that although some contact between the two men had been widely reported after Epstein’s suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019, the two met often between 2011 and 2014.

Judy Woodruff of PBS honed in on the relationship when she interviewed Gates, wondering what a billionaire could have wanted from a convicted pedophile.

“You know, I had dinners with him. I regret doing that,” Gates said. “He had relationships with people he said, you know, [who] would give to global health, which is an interest I have. … Not nearly enough philanthropy goes in that direction.”

“Those meetings were a mistake,” he added. “They didn’t result in what he purported, and I cut them off. You know, that goes back a long time ago now. There’s — so there’s nothing new on that.”

Woodruff said that the two met over several years as Gates shook his head at the comment. She then asked what Gates did when he learned about Epstein’s background.

“You know, I said I regretted having those dinners, and there’s nothing, absolutely nothing new on that,” Gates said.

Does Bill Gates have a dark, secret side the world knows little about?

“Is there a lesson for you, for anyone else, looking at this?” Woodruff then asked.

“Well, he’s dead, so … you know, in general, you always have to be careful,” Gates said.

Twitter had a few things to say about the segment.

Gates closed the door on the Epstein segment by trying to turn the conversation to more comfortable ground.

“And you know, the, you know, I’m — I’m very proud of what we’ve done in philanthropy and very proud of the work of the foundation. You know, that’s –that’s what I get up every day and focus on.”

The connection between Gates and Epstein has been plumbed by multiple media outlets.

The New York Times  has quoted what it said was a Gates email from 2011 as saying Epstein’s “lifestyle is very different and kind of intriguing although it would not work for me.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation