Bill Murray Just Delivered Kill Shot To PC Identity Politics [Video]

Weeks after he portrayed ousted White House chief strategist Steve Bannon on “Saturday Night Live,” Bill Murray continued his foray into politics in a recent CNBC interview.

As the The Daily Wire reported, the 67-year-old actor was on “Squawk Box” last week when the conversation drifted into the political arena.

Murray began by criticizing “all the movements” currently active across the U.S., suggesting people are avoiding public places out of fear that they will offend someone else.

“If people are monstrous, it comes back eventually,” he said. “It comes around. We get justice, but we don’t get it when we want it.”

The current culture in America is “unusual” in that regard because “people are getting their justice rather quickly,” according to Murray.

Asked specifically about the state of “political discourse,” he described a vicious spiral of increasing moral outrage.

“Here we are, it’s a clash of clans first thing in the morning every day where people are just going to war about so much,” he said.

Such division within the culture often leads to further splintering, Murray said, predicting the same could continue in the current climate.

“It’s interesting when this kind of movement happens,” he said, adding that it “creates all kinds of compost and fertilizer to make the next stage happen.”

Using his own line of work as an example, Murray said comedians find the most success when they appeal to as many people as possible.

“That’s harder and harder to do because people are trying to win their point of view as opposed to (thinking) ‘I wonder if I spoke to everyone?'” he said.

Murray referenced longtime “Saturday Night Live” writer Jim Downey in describing the backlash to such identity politics that exists within the entertainment industry and broader society.

Downey was “accused of being a right-wing comedy writer, if there is such a thing,” according to Murray.

“He says, ‘No, no. I just think the way Democrats handle things is poor, where they try to pick out little pieces of a population and say we represent the Hispanics, we represent the LGBT or something,'” Murray said.

He argued that some voters should feel insulted to realize that they are important to politicians largely due to the circumstances of their birth.

“They’re not speaking to everyone at once,” he said. “It’s almost demeaning to say ‘I’m choosing you because you’re a splinter group or you’re a certain minority group.’ There’s almost a resentment that somehow you’re separated again by a politician.”

Murray ended the segment by describing his surprise stint as Bannon last month on “Saturday Night Live,” more than 40 years after he debuted as a cast member on the then-fledgling NBC series.

“It was fun to be in there a couple of weeks ago,” Murray said, joking that he received the part because “the people spoke.”

