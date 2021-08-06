In public discourse, the left has been very clear on one fact: Trans men who identify as women are women. End of discussion. Anything else is transphobia.

In praxis, the left is more willing to quietly admit the issue is a bit more complicated than that. In California, for instance, men who identify as women are entering women’s prisons thanks to a bill called Senate Bill 132. Signed into law by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, The Daily Wire notes that it requires prison officials to privately ask prisoners their gender identity during the intake process. If it doesn’t match their actual gender, they can request to be moved to a facility which is more in line with their stated identity.

After all, if a trans man who identifies as a woman is as female as the next XX-chromosome-haver, this should make no difference. Why, then, is the Central California Women’s Facility reportedly distributing free birth control measures, including condoms and Plan B, among inmates there?

Are they concerned about the guards? Trying to prevent the second immaculate conception? Or, are they admitting gender ideology and gender reality aren’t even distant cousins?

The contraception measures were first reported on by the Women’s Liberation Front, a radical left-wing women’s group that other radical left-wing groups refer to indignantly as TERFs: trans-exclusive radical feminists. In other words, they believe that women are women, men are men, and that men identifying as women, in certain situations, can pose a threat to females.

One of those situations seems to be unfolding inside the Central California Women’s Facility, where prisoners are allegedly describing the situation as “a nightmare’s worst nightmare.”

“New posters recently appeared in medical rooms outlining the options available to ‘pregnant people’ in prison, including prenatal care, abortion, and adoption,” the Women’s Liberation Front said in a post on its website last month.

“The poster also declares that women have the right to ‘contraceptive counseling and your choice of birth control methods by a licensed health care provider within 60-180 days prior to scheduled release date.’ However, the only methods available to incarcerated women to prevent pregnancy are condoms, which appeared shortly after the men, and Plan B emergency contraceptives.”

The text of one alleged poster informs inmates they have access to “Services from a qualified provider to determine if you are pregnant within facility rules, Pregnancy tests upon requests, Pregnancy termination … Prenatal vitamins, Newborn care, Low bunk housing accommodations when pregnant,” and other health care options if they become pregnant.

Furthermore, they have “Contraceptive counseling and your choice of birth control methods by a licensed health care provider within 60-180 days prior to scheduled release date,” as well as “Emergency contraception (Plan B).”

In April, the Los Angeles Times said there were 261 requests for transfers under SB 132. WoLF put that number near 300 now. File this one under the comment-unneccessary department: Of the 261 individuals who’d asked for transfers under SB 132 by April, the Los Angeles Times reported, 256 of them requested transfers to women’s facilities.

WoLF stated, “only about 20 of the transfers have been processed (and exactly zero transfer requests have been denied).”

“CDCR claimed to have considered the risk of pregnancy during the development of SB 132, which allowed inmates to be housed according to their self-proclaimed ‘gender identity’ regardless of their sex and anatomy,” WoLF said.

“As men started entering the facility, however, the facilities seemed unprepared to handle the reality of a mixed-sex prison. Although sexual acts (even ‘consensual’ ones) are prohibited and result in disciplinary action if caught, CCWF started providing condoms to inmates. However, there are strict rules regarding their usage including that inmates are not allowed to have more than three condoms on their person at a time, and unwrapped condoms are considered contraband.

“The prison has been unable to prevent or stop sexual activity between male inmates housed with incarcerated women, though,” the report continued.

“Sources tell us there have been incidents of sexual assault, as well as illicit sexual activity between the male inmates and women, putting the women at risk of pregnancy and disease, including HIV, as well as increased risk of disciplinary actions that can affect chances of parole. Avoiding the negative consequences of sex between males and females is, of course, one reason why prisons are single-sex to begin with.”

Inmate Tomiekia Johnson, 41, expressed concern to the Times about what SB 132 would mean.

“That if we think it’s bad now, be prepared for the worst. That it’s going to be off the hook, it’s going to be jumping,” Johnson said staff told her.

“They say we’re going to need a facility that’s going to be like a maternity ward. They say we’re going to have an inmate program where inmates become nannies.”

WoLF’s report isn’t independently confirmed, nor is what prison staff allegedly told Tomiekia Johnson. However, if women are women, we could dismiss this out of hand as patently false — right?

The reason we can’t is that biology continues to win over our attempts to remake it. We try to remold the truth — retrofit it with sturdy lies, wallpaper it over with stilted neologisms and woke platitudes, and sell it as a whole new truth. Let it be for a second and it springs back to its original form, snapping the lies like pencils and ripping up all that wallpaper like nothing.

The truth is the truth: Transgender “women” are men. They can’t give birth. They can, however, impregnate women. California knows this — and this is the humiliating “protection” it’s offering prisoners.

