Target Recalls 200,000 Children's Sandals Due to 'Risk of Serious Injury or Death'

Target is recalling more than 200,000 children’s sandals, citing a potential risk of injury.

The recall covers 211,000 pairs of Cat & Jack Children’s Sandals, which have decorations that can leave a child vulnerable to choking.

“The sandals’ decorative pearls can fall off, posing a risk of serious injury or death from a choking hazard,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on its website.

“The sandals are tan and have two raffia straps with gold buckles and plastic pearls,” the agency said.

Target is recalling hundreds of thousands of children’s sandals due to a potential choking hazard. https://t.co/bFjlwUgf1e — ABC News (@ABC) July 17, 2026

For anyone unsure of what brand of sandals a child is wearing, the Cat & Jack brand name is printed on the sole of the sandals, the announcement noted.

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“Consumers should stop using the recalled sandals immediately, take them away from children and contact Target for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to return the sandals to any store or use a prepaid label to return the sandals by mail,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall notice said Target has been informed of 23 cases in which the decorative pearls fell off the sandals.

No injuries have been reported.

The Cambodia-made sandals were sold between January and May.

They were available at Target stores across the country and online.

On its website, Target said that the sandals were Target Item Number 093-11-3106 through 093-11-3113, or online product number 94807785 through 94807792.

#Recall: Target Cat & Jack Children’s Sandals; The sandals’ decorative pearls can fall off, posing a risk of serious injury or death from a choking hazard. Get refund. https://t.co/tQ9pS3GY2H pic.twitter.com/XzC8zfC1LH — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) July 16, 2026

Target said customers with questions should call 1-800-440-0680 if the sandals were purchased in a store. Anyone who bought the sandals online who has questions can call 1-800-591-3869.

“At Target, we’re committed to providing safe, high-quality products for our guests. Target has voluntarily recalled Cat & Jack toddler girls tan ‘Sequerah’ footbed sandals,” a Target representative said, according to ABC News.

The recall is not the only one impacting Target.

“Target is voluntarily recalling Up & Up Fragrance Free and Up & Up Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes following customer complaints of product discoloration, and FDA testing that identified the presence of Burkholderia cepacia complex and Burkholderia gladioli in product samples,” the Food and Drug Administration posted on its website last month.

“Use of products contaminated with Burkholderia cepacia complex and Burkholderia gladioli may result in serious and life-threatening infections,” the FDA warned.

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