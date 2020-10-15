Black Actress Attacks Black Conservatives, Accuses Them of Voting for Anti-Gay Ideas

These days, it can be difficult to admit you are a conservative without receiving backlash from friends, family and colleagues.

This is especially true if you are a conservative who happens to be a person of color.

Black conservatives, for instance, are often labeled “Uncle Toms,” or told they are voting against their own interests (even when that is demonstrably false).

Or a famous actress might imply that you’re homophobic.

Actress Kerry Washington recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about her role in the upcoming movie “The Prom,” in which Washington plays a conservative PTA president who wants to cancel a prom rather than permit a gay student to attend.

“Black folks are seduced into voting conservative, because of their feelings about gay marriage,” Washington said in the interview. “They’ll vote against their own best interests on all these other areas, because of these ideas.

“I also thought it was so exciting to, on the one hand, ask audiences to expand their idea of who they think conservatives are, but on the other hand also hold up a mirror to folks of color in this country to say, ‘How are you treating your own children? Do you have the courage to truly love your children unconditionally?’ Because it’s a huge issue in communities of color.”

In other words, Washington thinks the only reason black Americans could ever vote conservative is because of their supposed anti-gay beliefs.

It’s worth noting, of course, that supporting the biblical definition of marriage does not mean one hates gay people, though it’s not hard to imagine that Washington, an outspoken liberal, believes it does.

Thus, in one statement, she effectively insulted both conservatives and black Americans as gay haters.

Washington’s assertion is also patently false. Many black and gay Americans are Republicans. Many support President Donald Trump.

Take, for instance, Rob Smith, a black, gay Army veteran who supports Trump.

Traveling with @RichardGrenell and the @getoutspoken20 crew to #GetOUTspoken Pride in Nashville and Ric got a call from @VP Pence! We told him how much he CRUSHED it on Wednesday night. He also sent regards to Ric’s partner, Matt. What a homophobe! 🙄 pic.twitter.com/kMLMQeys5p — Rob Smith 🇺🇸 (@robsmithonline) October 9, 2020

Then there’s Richard Grenell, who Trump nominated to be the U.S. ambassador to Germany in 2017. In 2020, Trump appointed Grenell the acting director of national intelligence — making Grenell the first openly gay Cabinet member in the history of the United States.

There’s also Brandon Straka, the gay founder of the #WalkAway movement, which encourages people to walk away from the Democratic Party.

“If you are black or brown or LGBT or a woman, we are being lied to, manipulated, & exploited. Every bit of news we receive is being sent through a filter designed to make us believe we exist in a system of oppression from which we cannot break free. It is all a colossal LIE.” pic.twitter.com/iTgdAbBuNg — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) October 14, 2020

Washington’s view is typical of many leftists — especially Hollywood leftists — who seem to think that the only fathomable reason to vote Republican is because you are full of what they see as hatred and fear.

It can’t be because you believe in limited government, personal responsibility, the Constitution or a myriad of other principles.

It must be because you are racist, sexist or homophobic.

The vilification of fellow Americans simply because of political and ideological differences must stop.

