Black Lives Matter activists attempted to turn a justified killing by police officers into a rallying cry for radical leftists, but one woman is speaking out against their lies.

According to Fox News, Arabella Foss-Yarbrough said a black man named Andrew “Tekle” Sundberg shot up her apartment in Minneapolis with her and her two children inside last Thursday night.

Minneapolis police reportedly responded to the attack and killed Sundberg. Foss-Yarborough said her family was nearly injured or killed during the attack, and she felt the police were justified in killing him to protect her family.

Desperate to use even justified killings to further their narrative, BLM radicals gathered to protest Sundberg’s death outside the apartment complex on Saturday. When Foss-Yarborough saw this, she could not silent.

“This is not a George Floyd situation,” Foss-Yarborough told the activists in a video shared on Twitter. “George Floyd was unarmed. This is not okay.”

Foss-Yarborough also said there were “bullet holes in my kitchen” from the attack, and she worried her kids would be mentally scarred.

Meanwhile, heartless leftists told her she should “shut up” because she was “alive” and was not killed in the attack.

Arabella Foss-Yarbrough, who survived the shooting from Andrew Tekle Sundberg argued with protesters to go home. “He tried to kill me in front of my kids!…There’s bullet holes in my kitchen!—” “—Not in you though!” pic.twitter.com/b2TbGSfn6L — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) July 17, 2022

Were police justified in killing Sundberg? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (34 Votes) No: 3% (1 Votes)

GoFundMe fundraisers were started for both Sundberg and Foss-Yarborough. As of Saturday night, the fund for the alleged murderer was outraising the fund for his alleged victim by nearly $13,000, independent journalist Rebecca Brannon shared on Twitter.

The GoFundMe for shooter Andrew Tekle Sundberg now has over $15K – out raising his victim, a single mother who hid with her two sons in her bedroom as he shot bullets through the walls of her apartment. Two Minneapolis police snipers shot Sundberg after a multi-hour standoff. pic.twitter.com/VrGDE5YPc0 — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) July 17, 2022

As the video of Foss-Yarborough calling out BLM activists to their faces made its way around social media, that quickly changed.

As of Sunday afternoon, the fundraiser for Foss-Yarborough had raised over $31,000, while the fundraiser for Sundberg had raised just over $19,000.

By protesting the police killing of a man who was allegedly attempting to murder others, BLM activists revealed their true colors. They believe black men should be able to commit heinous crimes without facing the inevitable consequences.

Any rational person understands the importance of self-defense in a free country like the United States. While Foss-Yarborough was not the one who shot Sundberg, the police were acting in her defense, which is exactly what they should have done.

BLM radicals believed they would gain support by protesting Sundberg’s killing, but the video clearly showed how heartless they are.

After all, some of them essentially told a woman to stop speaking out about a man who allegedly attempted to murder her because she lived. This is obviously insane, but it shows the lengths to which these people will go in defense of their own twisted narrative.

While no one should be unnecessarily killed by police, this was a situation in which the use of force by the police was justified. By protesting a justified killing, BLM activists are simply hurting their cause.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.