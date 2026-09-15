Podcaster and GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina said Monday that Lindsay Clancy should face a “public execution” for killing her three kids.

Clancy was arrested and charged with murdering her three young children in 2023. Her defense team did not dispute that she had killed the children, but argued she was not responsible for her actions due to postpartum psychosis. The judge overseeing the case declared a mistrial earlier this month, after a lone juror refused to vote “not guilty.”

In a video posted on social media, TMZ DC’s Jacob Wasserman asked Mace to comment on a request from Clancy’s attorney for a presidential pardon.

Mace responded that it is legally impossible for the commander in chief to step in.

“He knows, as an attorney in the state of Massachusetts, you can’t ask for a federal pardon for a state case. I mean, it doesn’t take a lawyer — I’m not even a lawyer. I didn’t go to law school. It doesn’t take a lawyer to figure that out.”

She called the pardon request a “publicity stunt,” adding that “[Clancy’s] children are dead. She should be dead, too.”

“You’re saying she should be dead, too?” TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman asked.

“She should get the death penalty,” Mace shot back. “It should be public. It should be a public execution.”

Wasserman continued to question her, asking, “What would that look like? In your ideal world, you’re saying she deserves a public execution?”

“Oh, absolutely,” Mace replied. “She killed her kids. She deserves nothing less. Three kids are dead.”

When asked to “spell out” how Clancy should be executed, Mace doubled down and said, “It could be by a firearm; it could be electric chair. I don’t really care.”

Rep. Nancy Mace tells me she wants Lindsay Clancy publicly executed. “She should get the electric chair. She should get the death penalty. It should be public. It should be a warning to women everywhere you don’t kill your kids.” pic.twitter.com/qYxJj0qsDF — Jacob Wasserman (@jacob_wass) September 15, 2026

“You’d like to see that? You’d like to see Lindsay Clancy get the electric chair in front of a crowd of people?” Wasserman inquired.

“She should get the electric chair,” Mace declared. “She should get the death penalty. It should be public. It should be a warning to women everywhere [that] you don’t kill your kids.”

When Wasserman questioned the tenor of Mace’s comments and asked if she was “out of bounds,” the Republican lawmaker said it was a perfectly acceptable position to take.

“No. Absolutely not. Child rapists, too. Add them to the list of public executions, yes,” she concluded.

“These people, you can’t — look at the crime we have in this country. If people can get away with murdering children, what else can they do? There are no rules, there are no laws.”

Following Mace’s loss in the South Carolina gubernatorial primary back in June, she announced her plans to retire from public life and return to the private sector at the conclusion of her congressional term.

She now hosts a video podcast called “Get Maced.”

As for Clancy, it’s still unclear whether prosecutors in Massachusetts will retry her for murder or offer her a plea deal to avoid the risk of another mistrial or outright acquittal.

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