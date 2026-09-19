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A teacher helps a child in an elementary school classroom.
A teacher helps a child in an elementary school classroom. (pixdeluxe / Getty Images)

Blue States with Powerful Teachers' Unions Have Far Worse Reading Scores for Students Than Red States with Weak Unions

 By Michael Austin  September 19, 2026 at 5:00am
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A new report revealed that blue states with powerful teachers’ unions are underperforming with respect to literacy against Republican states with weaker unions.

The findings from the Progressive Policy Institute revealed that eight of the 10 states with the worst literacy scores were Democrat-run states where teachers’ unions carry sway, according to a report from the New York Post.

Only five of the states were Republican-run, and one was a swing state.

New York state was among the worst performing, as over half of children between third and fifth grade this year failed their reading proficiency tests.

The Empire State is also a political bastion for teachers’ unions.

Meanwhile, 13 of the top 23 performing states were run by Republicans, while only 4 were run by Democrats.

Only seven of the top 32 states were run by Democrats.

Progressive Policy Institute Director of Education Policy Rachel Canter was an advocate for education reform in Mississippi, where literacy rates have been surging in recent years.

But she said that progressives are slow to adapt — and that unions are often to blame.

“Democrats, however, don’t often ask me how to replicate Mississippi’s success,” Canter described, per the New York Post.

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“They ask if it’s possible at all, given the power of teachers’ unions in their home states.”

Republican states were more likely to adopt the recommended literacy practices that led to notable improvements in Mississippi, while Democratic states with unions were less likely.

“States dominated by Democrats have been slower to embrace similar reforms,” Canter continued. “Organized labor might explain some of this gap.”

Canter noted that requiring added training for teachers at elementary schools with the worst performance, along with requiring third graders with the lowest literacy scores to repeat the grade, were among the policies that bore fruit.

“We found a strong, negative correlation between the two — the more powerful the unions, the fewer literacy policy principles the state had adopted,” Canter said.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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