Boeing Jet Drops Debris on Takeoff, Crushing Car Below

A United Airlines Boeing 777 lost a tire on takeoff Thursday as it took off from San Francisco International Airport.

The plane, which was bound for Osaka, Japan, “lost a portion of landing gear tire during takeoff,” around 11:35 a.m. Thursday, airport representative Doug Yakel said, according to CNN.

The tire and associated debris landed in an employee parking lot, Yakel said.

No people were hurt, but several cars were damaged, he said.

The plane, which had 249 people aboard, was diverted to Los Angeles after the tire fell off.

United said a Boeing 777-200, the kind of plane involved in the incident, has six tires each on the two main parts of the landing gear.

“At the speed and velocity that it was coming down, it would have crushed somebody like a grape,” witness Gary Glass said, according to KGO-TV.

“I look up and it’s a tire spinning at a rapid speed. It bounced in the staff parking lot and it bounced onto a car, a small compact car and I thought that it was going to crush that car and stay there but it actually bounced again really high, and tires still spinning and then landed on a red Tesla and completely totaled and crushed the red Tesla,” he said.

BREAKING: United Airlines Boeing 777 loses tire while taking off from San Francisco, crushing cars on the ground pic.twitter.com/uXpHuFdzul — BNO News (@BNONews) March 7, 2024

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing Jet tomorrow? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (2 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)



An aviation expert said losing a tire is rare.

“It’s remarkable that this happened at all,” aviation expert Mike McCarron said, according to KNTV-TV.

“I really think they’ll be focusing on United’s maintenance procedures and look at their paperwork and see where things happened. Now, if they point to a structural problem, then you’re going to get Boeing involved as far as the build of the aircraft,” he said.

The incident was followed by another involving United, according to the Daily Mail.

Yesterday, a United 777 lost a tire on takeoff. Today, another United jet had its landing gear collapse. Please sign this petition demanding airlines stop prioritizing dangerous DEI policies over our safety! Unskilled and unqualified airplane mechanics, engineers, and pilots… https://t.co/YNFevSNikg — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 8, 2024

A Boeing 737 MAX 8 operated by United Airlines suffered a gear collapse upon landing in Houston on Friday.

The aircraft, which arrived from Memphis,, slid off the runway and onto the grass. No injuries were reported.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.