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The Free Press' Honestly with Bari Weiss hosts Sen. Ted Cruz on Jan. 18, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
The Free Press' Honestly with Bari Weiss hosts Sen. Ted Cruz on Jan. 18, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Leigh Vogel / Getty Images for Uber, X, and The Free Press)

CNN Needs Trauma Counselors - Paramount Looking to Actual Journalist Bari Weiss to Lead Both CNN and CBS News After Merger

 By Joe Saunders  July 11, 2026 at 12:26pm
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Americans who’ve watched the meltdown at CBS News over new leadership haven’t seen anything yet.

Bari Weiss, a journalist best known for shaking CBS out of its leftist lethargy — including the firing of the pompous Scott Pelley — is poised to take over editorial operations at CNN if a potential merger of two media giants goes through.

And the wailing is already starting.

On the business end, it’s a proposed deal between Paramount Skydance — which owns CBS — and Warner Bros. Discovery — the owners of CNN.

If Paramount’s planned acquisition of Warner Bros. goes through, Weiss is likely to be in charge of editorial operations at both organizations, according to a report published in June by the Beltway-centric news outlet Axios.

Would you like to see Weiss do the same thing to CNN that she’s been doing to CBS News and “60 Minutes”?

And that would put the station that has been at the center of media bias at least since Donald Trump entered the political arena under control of a woman who has built a reputation as a journalist rather than a political hack.

Weiss was a writer and editor for The New York Times’ opinion section until 2020, when she famously resigned over the toxic atmosphere for any employee who didn’t toe the leftist line. (The newspaper’s own report on her departure quoted her scathing resignation letter that cited “bullying” and the “illiberal environment” of the Gray Lady.)

She went on to found The Free Press, an online news and commentary outlet that was purchased by Paramount in October. As part of the deal, the company named Weiss editor-in-chief of CBS News.

Now, with David Ellison at the helm of Paramount, it appears she is going to ride the wave of another corporate purchase to take over a second leftist newsroom.

And, man, the leftists aren’t happy.

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They’ve pretty much had the run of the place going back to the first Trump administration.

Anybody remember Jim Acosta’s antics as White House correspondent?

Don Lemon? Chris Cuomo? The roster is pretty much endless at CNN.

Those men are gone, but the stain they left behind hasn’t gone away.

Which brings us to Anderson Cooper, one of the most flagrantly biased “journalists” this side of George Stephanopoulos (who’s still at ABC, beyond the reach of decency).

Cooper reportedly isn’t happy about the possibility he might have to answer to a journalist, either.

Cooper surely isn’t alone. In fact, about the only person at CNN who is likely to be happy is Scott Jennings, the network’s resident conservative who makes fools of fellow panelists on an almost nightly basis.

The funniest thing about all of this is that Weiss isn’t exactly a conservative in the mold of a Murdoch publication. She would never have gotten to where she did at The New York Times if she didn’t have a liberal bent.

According to a New York Times report in 2024, she said she voted for Mitt Romney in 2012, for Hillary Clinton in 2016 — and cried over Trump’s win — and for Joe Biden in 2020.

In other words, this isn’t exactly MAGA we’re talking about. What it is, though, is the apparent ascension of a real journalist being handed authority over two of the country’s most flagrantly biased “mainstream” media outlets.

And the propaganda pushers they employ — with the unmitigated gall to call themselves “journalists” — are crying about it.

CBS is still going through its growing pains. If the Paramount-Warner merger goes through, CNN is going to see even more.

And the liberal left isn’t going to be able to stop crying about it.

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Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




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