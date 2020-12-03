Boko Haram insurgents killed at least 110 people in an attack on the Nigerian village of Koshobe on Saturday, The Washington Post reported.

The massacre was considered retribution after farmers captured a member of the Islamic extremist group, The Post reported.

“The massacre by Boko Haram in Zabarmari is nothing short of senseless, barbaric, gruesome and cowardly,” Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said.

Members of Boko Haram tied up the victims before slitting their throats and setting fire to the farmland, local officials said.

Several women were kidnapped during the attack. Most of the victims were migrant workers from northeast Nigeria.

“As we mourn all the lives lost in Zabarmari, the Armed Forces have been given the marching order to take the fight to the insurgents, not on a one-off, but on a continuous basis, until we root out the terrorists,” Buhari said.

Nothing is more important than ensuring the security of lives and property of Nigerians. Everything is secondary when security is at stake. I will ensure that more resources are made available to the military and other security agencies to prosecute the war against terrorism. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) November 30, 2020

The villagers did not have approval from the government to return to their homes, Buhari’s office said.

Regional governor Babagana Zulum said that if the victims “go out to their farmlands, they risk getting killed by insurgents.”

A gunman reportedly harassed farmers the day before the attack, demanding that they cook for him. A group of farmers subdued the gunman and called security forces.

“Boko Haram came back to retaliate,” Zulum said. “They slit the farmers’ throats one by one.”

Over 30,000 people have been killed by Boko Haram since 2009, according to The Post.

Buhari said the extremist group was “technically defeated” in 2015, though violence related to Boko Haram has continued.

