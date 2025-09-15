Bomb Found in City Near Kirk Assassination Site: Anti-Trump Suspects Nabbed - Targeted Fox Affiliate News Van

Two men are under arrest, and the FBI is investigating after the attempted bombing of a news van in Salt Lake City last week.

According to Fox News, the device was placed under a van Friday owned by KSTU-TV, the Fox affiliate in the Utah capital, only about 30 miles from Orem, the city where conservative organizer Charlie Kirk was assassinated on Wednesday.

Judging by video of the suspect’s home, in a suburb of Salt Lake City, they were outspoken critics of President Donald Trump.

NEW: The FBI arrested two men after they allegedly placed a bomb under a FOX 13 News vehicle in Salt Lake City. Officials say the device was lit but failed to detonate. Anti-Trump signs were found outside of where the suspects were said to be living. Suspects Adeeb Nasir,… pic.twitter.com/uhYo2ocRu7 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 15, 2025

According to a KSTU report, one sign at the men’s home proclaimed “Let’s Go TACO” — an insulting acronym used by Trump opponents, standing for “Trump Always Chickens Out.”

(The Iranian mullahs probably wish that were true.)

Another asked “Is he dead yet?”

The men were identified as Adeeb Nasir, 58, and Adil Justice Ahmed Nasir, 31. Their relationship was not made public.

Both are charged with “Threat of Terrorism, Possessing Weapons of Mass Destruction and Possessing Explosive Devices,” according to Fox.

The news van was reportedly parked next to an occupied building on Friday when the bomb was discovered. It had been lit but failed to detonate.

“Documents seen by Fox News Digital also show that because of the nature of the device and its placement, the incident constituted a significant threat to public safety,” the network noted.

Coming in the wake of the Kirk assassination, the news generated a stir of reaction on social media.

Considering the mainstream media and leftist politicians have focused excessively on the possibility of political violence from conservatives after Kirk’s shooting, some users initially implied that Trump supporters might be behind the bomb.

BREAKING: Two men arrested for placing a bomb under a FOX 13 media vehicle in Salt Lake City, Utah. Maybe the president should stop calling the media the “enemy of the people“. Rhetoric, right? pic.twitter.com/ASSc5LpMLm — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 15, 2025

“Maybe the president should stop calling the media the ‘enemy of the people,'” anti-Trump social media poster Brian Krassenstein wrote on the social media platform X.

With more facts at hand, others had a more realistic take. Anti-Trump signs in the suspect’s home and the fact that the target was an affiliate of Fox — a network known to generally support Trump — indicate they were Trump opponents. Even the names of the men arrested suggest it was not Make America Great Again activists who were involved.

Horrifying! FBI nabs Adeeb Nasir & Adil Justice Ahmed Nasir for planting lit bomb under FOX 13 vehicle in SLC—failed detonation, but intent to terror is clear. Anti-Trump signs? Unacceptable! Full prosecution! #StopDomesticTerror #JusticeNow

We The People Say Thank You… — Zaida Alicea (@zaida_alicea) September 15, 2025

BREAKING: Two suspects, 58-year-old Adeeb Nasir and 31-year-old Adil Justice Ahme Nasir, were just arrested in Salt Lake City Utah for placing a failed bomb under a news media van covering the assassination of Charlie Kirk. This is who the Radical Left are, sociopaths. pic.twitter.com/JHnOZ0MmNn — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) September 14, 2025

More attacks against conservatives! — Jammles (@jammles9) September 15, 2025

A search of the suspects’ home in Magna — about 10 miles from Salt Lake City — revealed more bomb-making materials, illegal narcotics, and firearms, which the men were not permitted to own because of known drug use, according to KTVX.

