Share
News

Bomb Found in City Near Kirk Assassination Site: Anti-Trump Suspects Nabbed - Targeted Fox Affiliate News Van

 By Joe Saunders  September 15, 2025 at 7:39am
Share

Two men are under arrest, and the FBI is investigating after the attempted bombing of a news van in Salt Lake City last week.

According to Fox News, the device was placed under a van Friday owned by KSTU-TV, the Fox affiliate in the Utah capital, only about 30 miles from Orem, the city where conservative organizer Charlie Kirk was assassinated on Wednesday.

[ffad_top]

Judging by video of the suspect’s home, in a suburb of Salt Lake City, they were outspoken critics of President Donald Trump.

According to a KSTU report, one sign at the men’s home proclaimed “Let’s Go TACO” — an insulting acronym used by Trump opponents, standing for “Trump Always Chickens Out.”

Who are more dangerous?

(The Iranian mullahs probably wish that were true.)

Another asked “Is he dead yet?”

(KSTU-TV screen shot)

The men were identified as Adeeb Nasir, 58, and Adil Justice Ahmed Nasir, 31. Their relationship was not made public.

Both are charged with “Threat of Terrorism, Possessing Weapons of Mass Destruction and Possessing Explosive Devices,” according to Fox.

Related:
College Cancels Charlie Kirk Vigil Over 'Credible' Threat

The news van was reportedly parked next to an occupied building on Friday when the bomb was discovered. It had been lit but failed to detonate.

“Documents seen by Fox News Digital also show that because of the nature of the device and its placement, the incident constituted a significant threat to public safety,” the network noted.

Coming in the wake of the Kirk assassination, the news generated a stir of reaction on social media.

Considering the mainstream media and leftist politicians have focused excessively on the possibility of political violence from conservatives after Kirk’s shooting, some users initially implied that Trump supporters might be behind the bomb.

“Maybe the president should stop calling the media the ‘enemy of the people,'” anti-Trump social media poster Brian Krassenstein wrote on the social media platform X.

With more facts at hand, others had a more realistic take. Anti-Trump signs in the suspect’s home and the fact that the target was an affiliate of Fox — a network known to generally support Trump — indicate they were Trump opponents. Even the names of the men arrested suggest it was not Make America Great Again activists who were involved.

A search of the suspects’ home in Magna — about 10 miles from Salt Lake City — revealed more bomb-making materials, illegal narcotics, and firearms, which the men were not permitted to own because of known drug use, according to KTVX.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Bomb Found in City Near Kirk Assassination Site: Anti-Trump Suspects Nabbed - Targeted Fox Affiliate News Van
The Far-Left Tried Painting Charlie Kirk's Assassin as a Republican Trump Supporter And It's Backfiring
'I Think It's a RICO': Trump Says 'We're Going to Look Into Soros'
Mystery Audience Member Cheering as Kirk Was Shot Appears to Come Forward With Bizarre Story and Even Stranger Promise
Report: Trump Had 'Angry' Phone Call with Netanyahu Immediately After Qatar Strike
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation