Commentary

Jasmine Crockett Doubles Down on 'Hitler' Rhetoric in Wake of Charlie Kirk Assassination

 By Johnathan Jones  September 12, 2025 at 3:19pm
Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a Texas Democrat, went on “The Breakfast Club” Friday and defended comparing President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler.

She made the comments just two days after conservative commentator Charlie Kirk was assassinated in Utah by a leftist gunman.

Democrats are finally being called out for their rhetoric — rhetoric that has inspired violent people to act against conservatives.

On the program, Crockett not only defended comparisons between Trump and Hitler but also tried to blame the president for political violence.

She said:

“We’ve got to talk about, like, what it means when you’re runnin’ for president or you’re runnin’ for one of these higher offices, and you go out there and you talk about beating people up. You go out there and you say things like ‘I can shoot somebody in the middle of the street in New York and I could still win.’

“We gotta talk about – like, that is next level. Me disagreeing with you, me calling you a wannabe Hitler, all those thing are, like, not necessarily saying, ‘Go out and hurt somebody,’ but when you’re literally telling people at rallies, ‘Yeah, beat him up,’ and that kind of stuff, like, you are promoting like a culture of violence, so we need to talk about like what it looks like when you don’t promote a culture of violence.”

In Crockett’s view, labeling her opponents as genocidal warmongers is somehow harmless.

Is Jasmine Crockett’s rhetoric dangerous?

But anyone with common sense knows comparing a rival to history’s most infamous murderer raises the stakes.

Fact: Calling someone Hitler is the same as declaring them the worst person alive.

And what do disturbed people, from gender radicals to fringe activists, want to be remembered for?

“Killing Hitler.”

That is what Democrats have been pushing for years.

They brand Republicans as existential threats to freedom. They use dark, dehumanizing language to paint opponents as villains.

Former President Joe Biden was no better. As far back as 2016, he admitted he fantasized about assaulting Trump “behind the gym.”

Modern so-called progressives are spiritually lost. Many are violent or seek to glorify violence.

And without faith, they cling to every word from their leaders.

Those leaders constantly portray Republicans as enemies of humanity.

When you tell people their opponents are no different than Nazis, it is no surprise when a fanatic acts.

Democrats refused to lower the temperature after two separate failed assassination attempts against Trump last year.

Now, a deranged man succeeded in robbing America of Charlie Kirk.

Crockett had a choice on Friday to dial back her rhetoric. Instead, she defended it and doubled down.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




