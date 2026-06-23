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A resurfaced video shows Democratic U.S.Senate candidate James Talarico once again making some disturbing comments.
Commentary
A resurfaced video shows Democratic U.S.Senate candidate James Talarico once again making some disturbing comments. (Ronaldo Schemidt - AFP / Getty Images)

Bombshell Clip of James Talarico Saying He 'Hates Christianity' Rocks Texas Senate Race

 By Nick Givas  June 23, 2026 at 11:30am
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Despite casting himself as a moderate Democratic lawmaker and “Presbyterian seminarian,” U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico has deep radical roots that apparently include a hatred of Christianity.

In an earthed audio clip from 2021, the Texas House member said, “I always think of myself as a Christian who hates Christianity, right? And, like, I always get drawn back into it.”

The research arm of the Republican National Committee posted the controversial comment to social media platform X Tuesday.

“UNEARTHED,” the post began. “In an interview with a self-described ‘TransQueer’ activist theologian, Texas Democrat James Talarico says he ‘hates’ Christianity.”

The audio is from an interview with Roberto Che Espinoza, according to The Federalist. Espinoza is described as a “non-binary transqueer Latinx” on the Duke Divinity School faculty website.

Does Talarico have a chance of beating Paxton?

This should speak volumes to Texas voters.

And this isn’t the first time Talarico has said something ignorant to gain attention through shock value. Back in 2021, he said, “God is nonbinary.”

He even sat down with CBS News last month to defend himself and brushed off the comment with deceptive doublespeak.

“Well, you know, I think, um, I was being intentionally provocative with that statement,” he told the outlet. “But what it means is that God can’t be defined by human categories.”

He also tried to quote the Apostle Paul as a shield, but conveniently ignored the many biblical references to “God the Father.”

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When he tried to pivot to another topic, the CBS anchor pressed him on his comments, to which Talarico replied: “There are some statements that I’ve made that I … that I certainly regret. There are statements that I’ve made where I’ve missed the mark — I’ll be the first to admit that. But Ken Paxton is intentionally clipping my cringy comments to distract from his career of corruption.”

Talarico doesn’t need help from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to lose the upcoming Senate race against him. He’s doing that all by himself.

This is the same man who decried racism as a virus before blaming white people for spreading it.

“White skin gives me and every white American immunity from the virus,” he wrote on X back in 2020. “But we spread it wherever we go—through our words, our actions, and our systems. We don’t have to be showing symptoms—like a white hood or a Confederate flag—to be contagious.”

In 2022, he posted a message to Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott on social media, claiming that “gender-affirming health care” did not qualify as child abuse.

In March, MS NOW analyst John Heilemann admitted Talarico is “not a moderate,” adding that he holds “basically the same positions” as far-left radical Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who hails from the same state.

“He’s pretty far to the left on a lot of issues,” Heilemann declared.

This is yet another example of a wolf in sheep’s clothing. The current Democratic Party is controlled by radicals. Radical donors, radical lawmakers, radical private citizens, and even radicalized public school teachers are seeking to groom the next generation.

They realize it’s in their best interest to shield certain sentiments from the public, lest they be crushed in a general election. So what do they do?

They pick their battles by allowing certain statements to stand, while dodging difficult questions as they run out the clock.

Talarico is taking a page out of Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s playbook by presenting himself as a moderate, while holding back his radical beliefs until he gets elected.

America beware.

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Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




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