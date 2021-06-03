Dr. Anthony Fauci’s self-aggrandizing new book was pulled from Amazon and Barnes & Noble amid a mushrooming scandal that threatens to sink the left’s latest golden calf.

The 80-page book, “Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service, and the Way Forward,” went up for presale on Tuesday but then was abruptly taken down on Wednesday, according to the Daily Mail.

In a statement, the book’s publisher — National Geographic, a subsidiary of the left-wing Walt Disney Co. — claimed it had removed Fauci’s book from Amazon and Barnes & Noble because it was “prematurely posted.”

“The book was prematurely posted for pre-sale, which is why it was taken down,” the publisher told the Daily Mail.

“The book was developed by National Geographic Books in connection with an upcoming National Geographic Documentary Film about Dr. Fauci. He will not earn any royalties from its publication.”

The $18 book is expected to be released on Nov. 2, but it’s unclear whether Fauci will be fired before then, given how quickly his scandal is snowballing.

Meanwhile, other Fauci books, including “Fauci: The Bernie Madoff of Science,” remain on sale on Amazon, as does a “Fire Fauci, Gain of Function Lying Fraud” T-shirt.

The cached listings on Amazon and on Barnes & Noble spotlight the forthcoming book’s nauseating exultation of Fauci, which is especially laughable now.

The book’s marketing description reads: “In his own words, world-renowned infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci shares the lessons that have shaped his life philosophy, offering an intimate view of one of the world’s greatest medical minds as well as universal advice to live by.”

On Tuesday, thousands of Fauci’s emails were published after they were obtained pursuant to Freedom of Information Act requests.

The damning emails indicate the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases might have lied to Congress about funding his division of the National Institutes of Health provided to China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology, which many scientists say is the likely source of the coronavirus.

The chilling email trove published on Tuesday suggests that contrary to his public statements, Fauci may have known long before the pandemic erupted that the Wuhan lab was conducting “gain-of-function” research into bat coronaviruses, Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul said Wednesday.

Gain-of-function research involves juicing up pathogens into mutant “superviruses” by making them deadlier and more contagious. Theoretically, that’s what people would do if they wanted to create a bioweapon to infect large populations of people very quickly.

“The emails paint a disturbing picture, a disturbing picture of Dr. Fauci, from the very beginning, worrying that he had been funding gain-of-function research, and he knows it to this day but hasn’t admitted it,” the senator said Wednesday on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”

In May, Paul, a physician, torpedoed Fauci for denying that the NIAID had financed a Chinese lab that conducted gain-of-function research.

While Fauci insisted in his Senate testimony that he had nothing to do with that, Paul said Fauci is lying because there’s a paper trail going back years showing that the NIAID did bankroll this dangerous research in communist China.

“Dr. Shi [Zhengli], the ‘bat scientist’ — that’s the most famous one from the Wuhan Institute — when she published her papers, which scientists across the board are saying are gain of function, they were juicing up viruses — she gave credit to Dr. Fauci,” Paul said.

“We have this in black and white from a peer-reviewed journal: She said the funding came from Dr. Fauci’s National Institute, NIAID. This is Dr. Fauci’s baby for 40 years. She lists him in the credits.

“He can’t escape this. He did the funding.”

Yes, Dr. Fauci’s NIH did fund the Wuhan Virology Lab. Here’s the verbatim admission from their chief scientist Dr. Shi Zhengli. pic.twitter.com/MzXBiRX0tx — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 13, 2021

Fauci, who’s now accused of getting rich and famous from the pandemic, has been the director of the NIAID since 1984.

Given the way his reputation is being eroded by the day, the release of his book might be the least of Fauci’s worries.

