Border Patrol Agents Must Comply with Biden's Vaccine Mandate by November or Be Fired: Report

The policies of the current administration have now reached the level of parody.

Regime officials may soon find that their recent vaccine mandate and the zeal with which they plan to enforce it will have devastating effects in areas from health care to U.S. national security.

During a weekend discussion about the firing of New York health care workers who refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccine, conservative commentator Dan Bongino told the hosts of Fox & Friends about a phone call he’d received on his radio show.

Paraphrasing the caller, Bongino said the person told him, “Dan, you know, if the Democrats were trying to destroy the country — like if it was like a battle plan, like a 12-step plan — would you do anything different than what they’re doing now? And I’m thinking, ‘No. No I wouldn’t, I’d pretty much follow this. This is like step 11.5 out of a 12-step program.'”

According to Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, a whistleblower has alleged that Border Patrol agents have been officially notified they must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by November or they will face termination.

On Tuesday, Jordan and Republican Rep. Tom McClintock of California penned a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to express their alarm over this reported measure.

The lawmakers wrote, “It has come to our attention that the men and women of [Customs and Border Protection] have been given official notice that they must be fully vaccinated by November 2021 or face termination.”

“President [Joe] Biden’s vaccine mandate, as applied to CBP, risks reducing the already-depleted Border Patrol workforce in the middle of the unfolding border crisis,” they continued.

“It is simply unbelievable that the Biden Administration will allow COVID-positive illegal aliens to surge across the border but will terminate dedicated law-enforcement officers who do not comply with President Biden’s mandate.”

Firing Border Patrol agents during the worst border crisis in 21 years makes about as much sense as firing New York health care workers at a time when hospitals nationwide are facing critical staff shortages.

CBP is one of the few institutions the left does not control. The Biden administration’s vaccine mandate will force a significant portion of agents out of the agency. Are they hoping to gain control over those who remain?

The migrants who cross into the U.S. illegally aren’t required to get the vaccine. In fact, Fox News reported several months ago that approximately 30 percent of them refuse to take the vaccine. This administration is far harsher on the men and women tasked with protecting the country than those who are invading it.

Moreover, many illegal aliens are COVID-positive when they arrive in the U.S. In August, NBC News reported that “more than 18 percent of migrant families and 20 percent of unaccompanied minors” had tested positive for COVID-19 “on leaving Border Patrol custody” (for the preceding two to three week period).

According to an NBC article published in July, two whistleblowers alleged that staff at a Department of Health and Human Services migrant shelter in Fort Bliss, Texas, were told “to downplay hundreds of Covid infections among children held at the facility.”

Similar to the plight of frontline health care workers, Border Patrol agents must interact with COVID-19 infected immigrants daily. Many agents have contracted the virus as a result which has left them with natural immunity, arguably the best form of protection of all.

Nevertheless, in his infinite wisdom, Mayorkas apparently thinks it’s a good idea to fire “unvaccinated” agents. They only interfere with the steady flow of future Democratic voters the Biden administration is trying to import anyway. It seems the fewer agents, the better, as far as Mayorkas is concerned.

After all, CBP’s mission, which is to safeguard the U.S. border, stands in stark contrast to the left’s goal of open borders.

Bongino’s caller was spot on. The Biden administration is systematically working to destroy America as we’ve known her and to replace her with a socialist nation ruled by one party — theirs.

The caller asked, “If the Democrats were trying to destroy the country, would they do anything different than what they’re doing now?”

The answer is no. Sadly, they’re doing a very good job.

