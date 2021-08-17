'It's Everywhere': Illegal Migrants Claim They're Not Responsible for Spreading COVID-19

Several illegal migrants told the Daily Caller News Foundation that they are not responsible for spreading COVID-19 in the U.S.

Migrants who illegally crossed into the U.S. near Hidalgo, Texas, on Aug. 10 said they were not worried about catching COVID-19 at any point during their journey to America.

“Everywhere people are getting infected,” a man from Ecuador told the DCNF after illegally entering the U.S. near the same location on Aug. 7. “It’s honestly not that the migrants are bringing the virus.”

“It’s everywhere,” he added.

A group of around eight migrants who illegally entered the U.S. near La Joya, Texas, on Aug. 7 said they were unable to get vaccinated before leaving Honduras. According to Reuters, around 17 percent of Hondurans have been vaccinated.

Around 1,500 illegal migrants who had tested positive for COVID-19 were released from federal custody in McAllen, Texas, around Aug. 4, causing city officials to issue a disaster declaration.

Temporary tent facilities have been set up in Mission and McAllen, Texas, to house illegal migrants who test positive for the virus.

Over 18 percent of illegal migrant families and around 20 percent of unaccompanied children tested positive for COVID-19 after they were released from federal custody, NBC News reported.

An increase in the number of cases is “straining the capacity of the NGOs and local governments that [the Department of Homeland Security] currently partners with to care for them,” according to a DHS document obtained by NBC News.

The document said the delta variant and overcrowding in federal facilities are driving the increase in cases.

