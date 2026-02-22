Breaking: Armed Man Shot Breaking Into Mar-A-Lago Carrying Fuel Can, Shotgun

An armed man who entered the secure space of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was shot and killed early Sunday.

The incident took place at about 1:30 a.m., according to The Hill.

Secret Service agents and a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot the man, according to NBC News.

Trump was not at his Florida residence at the time. He was hosting a meeting of the nation’s governors at the White House.

An armed man was shot & killed by U.S. Secret Service agents & @PBCountySheriff after unlawfully entering the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago early this morning. A press briefing with additional details will be held at 9:00 a.m with @FBI and Palm Beach County. pic.twitter.com/jAXhdb1xEL — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 22, 2026

A Secret Service statement said the man was carrying “what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can.”

“U.S. Secret Service agents and a PBSO deputy confronted the individual and shots were fired by law enforcement during the encounter,” the Secret Service statement said.

“No U.S. Secret Service or PBSO personnel were injured,” the statement said.

The individual’s identity has not yet been released.

“The incident, including the individual’s background, actions, potential motive, and the use of force, is under investigation by the FBI, the U.S. Secret Service, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office,” the Secret Service statement said.

The agents involved will be placed on administrative leave “pending the outcome of the investigation,” the statement said.

Secret Service communication chief Anthony Guglielmi said no Secret Service protecees were at the residence during the incident, according to USA Today.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the suspect was “just inside the inner perimeter of the compound,” according to the BBC.

He said officers told the man, “Drop the items”.

The man dropped a can of gasoline he was carrying and raised the shotgun as if to fire.

Agents then fired to stop the threat, Bradshaw said.

During his 2024 president campaign, Trump was shot in the ear during a July rally in Butler Pennsylvania. A second attempt was made on his life by Ryan Routh, who was recently sentenced to prison for his 2024 attempt to attack Trump.

Last week, an 18-year-old man was arrested after Capitol Police interrupted his dash toward the U.S. Capitol. Lawmakers were out of town, but many congressional staff members, however, would have been at the Capitol when the incident took place.

The man was wearing a tactical vest and gloves and carried a loaded shotgun, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Michael Sullivan said, according to NBC.

The suspect carried additional rounds for the shotgun. Police found a Kevlar helmet and a gas mask inside the suspect’s vehicle, Sullivan said.

