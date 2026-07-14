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Cargo vessels remain anchored off Port Sultan Qaboos on June 20, 2026, in Muscat, Oman.
Cargo vessels remain anchored off Port Sultan Qaboos on June 20, 2026, in Muscat, Oman. (Getty Images)

Iran Purposely Targets UAE Oil Tankers in Fatal Strike, Calls Ships 'Non-Compliant'

 By Jack Davis  July 14, 2026 at 6:29am
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Iran attacked two tankers belonging to the United Arab Emirates on Monday as conflict reignited across the Middle East.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it attacked two “non-compliant” ships, according to The Hill.

The IRGC added that the “offending supertankers” were disabled in the Strait of Hormuz, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The IRGC claimed the ships ignored warnings and turned off their navigation systems as they sought to pass through the strait.

The statement said the U.S. was “inciting vessels to use an illegal route,” and that cooperation with an “aggressor enemy” would lead to damage and a delay in Iran allowing the strait to reopen.

The UAE said it may respond to the attack.

“The Ministry of Defense announces that the national tankers Mombasa and Al Bahiyah were targeted by two Iranian cruise missiles while transiting the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz, within Omani territorial waters,” the UAE posted on X.

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“The attack resulted in the death of one Indian crew member aboard the Mombasa tanker and the injury of eight others, including four who sustained serious injuries. The injured comprise six Indian nationals and two Ukrainian nationals,” the post said.

“The attack also caused material damage to both tankers as a result of the fires that broke out on board, which have since been brought under control,” the post continued.

“The Ministry of Defense condemned this blatant attack, which is considered a serious violation and a clear breach of international law that threatens the security and stability of the region,” the post added.

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“The UAE reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and to take all necessary measures to protect its territory, its citizens and residents, in a manner that safeguards its sovereignty, security, and stability, and protects its national interests,” the post said.

“The Ministry further affirmed that it remains on the highest level of readiness and preparedness to address any threats, and that it is taking all necessary measures to respond decisively to any attempt to undermine the security and stability of the country.”

The tanker attack came as the United States attacked Iranian targets for the third consecutive night.

Iran responded by lobbing missiles at Bahrain and Jordan.

Jordan’s armed forces said four Iranian missiles were shot down.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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