Police are seeking a second vehicle after an apparent terror attack at a bridge crossing at the border between the U.S. and Canada on Wednesday afternoon.

Fox News, citing information provided by law enforcement officials, reported two men died near the Rainbow Bridge that separates the two countries at Niagara Falls.

Two people reportedly died when their vehicle, which was packed with explosives, detonated in the area.

A Customs and Border Protection agent was reportedly injured in the blast.

While the situation is still developing, there is now a search for a second vehicle, according to Fox News.

Numerous videos taken from the area of the explosion show the blast, fires and damage to infrastructure in the area but it is unclear how extensive the damage is and if the bridge was affected.

The moment of the car bomb explosion at the Niagra falls border. pic.twitter.com/SWJ3GwABv8 — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) November 22, 2023

BREAKING: 2 Terrorists Dead & @CBP Agent Rushed To Hospital After Terrorist Attack At United States Border Entry Point At Niagra Falls New York.

The Car Bomb Detonated At Rainbow Bridge Entry Point Coming From Canada Into The United States! @FBIBuffalo “Situation Is Very Fluid” pic.twitter.com/4ZZB3AjGoW — John Basham (@JohnBasham) November 22, 2023

Niagra Falls Rainbow Bridge Car explosion pic.twitter.com/yXfW8RQUhr — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) November 22, 2023

WGRZ-TV shared a statement from Niagara County officials about the apparent terrorist attack:

“Niagara County officials are at the Rainbow Bridge, along with multiple state and local agencies, with appropriate resources to support the investigation of today’s car explosion.

“This is a federal incident and the investigation will be led by the federal government. As such, we will not be making any additional public comments, as we will defer to lead investigators so there is a single point of communication to the public and media.”

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also released the following statement:

“I have been briefed on the situation that occurred at the Rainbow Bridge in Buffalo. At my direction, the New York State Police is actively working with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry to New York.

“I am traveling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement and emergency responders and will update New Yorkers when more information becomes available.”

Bridges between the U.S. and Canada are currently closed.

A number of public buildings in the Buffalo area nearby also closed early due to the explosion.

Fox News reported police believe it might take days to sort out who was in the car and why they seemingly targeted the border crossing.

