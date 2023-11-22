'Attempted Terrorist Attack': Explosion Hits US Border Checkpoint Connecting New York and Canada

Border crossings between the U.S. and Canada have been closed after a vehicle exploded at a checkpoint in what one reporter described as an “attempted terrorist attack.”

The FBI’s field office in Buffalo said in a statement that it was investigating the explosion on the Rainbow Bridge, which connects the two countries across the Niagara River.

Fox News correspondent Alexis McAdams said that, according to “high level police sources,” the explosion was the work of terrorists.

“Sources say the car was full of explosives. Both men inside dead,” McAdams posted on X.

High level police sources tell me this is an attempted terrorist attack. Sources say the car was full of explosives. Both men inside dead. https://t.co/RYTIJ3WzHk — Alexis McAdams (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) November 22, 2023



Photos and video taken by news organizations and posted on social media showed a security booth that had been singed by flames.

BREAKING: Large explosion reported at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls at the Canada-U.S. Border. pic.twitter.com/yaJgs0k5Ao — The Canadian Independent (@canindependent) November 22, 2023



Gov. Kathy Hochul said she had been briefed on the incident and was “closely monitoring the situation.”

The Rainbow Bridge is one of four border crossings connecting Ontario to western New York.

The others are Lewiston, Whirlpool and Peace Bridge. The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission reported all four crossings are closed.

