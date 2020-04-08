SECTIONS
Breaking: Bernie Sanders Suspends Presidential Campaign

By Joe Setyon
Published April 8, 2020 at 8:40am
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is dropping out of the 2020 Democratic presidential race, his campaign announced Wednesday.

The move from Sanders clears the way for former Vice President Joe Biden, who is now the only Democratic candidate still running, to be the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee.

The news originally came in an email from Sanders’ campaign:

Later, the senator later addressed his supporters on social media:

The democratic socialist could never quite garner the same level of support that he had in 2016, when he squared off against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Still, Sanders was widely seen as the front-runner for the nomination after coming in second in Iowa and winning contests in New Hampshire and Nevada.

But Sanders’ campaign stalled after Biden won a much-needed and resounding victory in the South Carolina primary.

Within days, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the race and endorsed Biden, who won a majority of the delegates on Super Tuesday.

A day after Super Tuesday, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg dropped out as well and endorsed Biden.

The endorsements for Biden kept pouring in as the establishment wing of the Democratic Party rallied around him.

Sanders’ campaign was never able to recover, and Biden became the front-runner.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







