AOC Dismisses Biden's Super Tuesday in Attempt To Prop Up Bernie: 'Low Expectations'

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said former Vice President Joe Biden “overperformed” in the Super Tuesday primaries only because of “low expectations.”

Ocasio-Cortez, who has endorsed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, made these comments during a Wednesday interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo and defended Sanders’ prospects in November.

“He overperformed because he had low expectations,” she said of Biden. “And I think that’s one thing that we have to clarify.”

She explained that the last-minute withdrawals of some of the less radical candidates from the race really affected Super Tuesday’s results.

“It was kind of a last-minute consolidation of some of the more moderate and conservative Democratic candidates in the cycle, which happened right before this race,” she said. “And the folks who are making that decision in the 72 hours before the race where you have these dramatic developments, that is compelling.”

As Ocasio-Cortez pointed out, just before Super Tuesday, former candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg both dropped out of the race and endorsed Biden.

Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg followed suit the following day.

Even though the Democratic representative said Sanders’ campaign wanted to be good “sportsmen” about Super Tuesday’s results, Ocasio-Cortez called Biden’s win “a moment, not a movement.”

Sanders is trying to bounce back after a dismal Super Tuesday. Sanders only won four of the 14 states and admitted he was “disappointed,” according to NPR.

Ocasio-Cortez said that if Sanders wins the party’s nomination, his strong support among Latinos will put swing states in play in the general election. But Cuomo pushed back and noted that a lot of voters “didn’t show up” for Sanders on Tuesday, Fox News reported.

“The young people who you are promising to the party, that you can bring in, didn’t come in anywhere,” he said. “How do you explain that with optimism?”

“Well, I think one thing that we have to see and one huge questions is the largest prize of the night, which is California,” Ocasio-Cortez said, “and we are going to be having hundreds of delegates decided, which was the largest prize yesterday.”

However, even though young voters helped Sanders’ victory in California this week, voters under 30 made up only 11 percent of the electorate, according to NPR.

“Have we been as successful as I would hope in bringing young people in? The answer is no,” Sanders told reporters. “I think that will change in the general election, but I will be honest with you, we have not done as well with bringing young people into the process. It is not easy.”

Biden currently leads Sanders in the race for the Democratic Party’s nomination with 625 total delegates as of Saturday morning.

