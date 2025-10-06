Breaking: Biden's FBI 'Spied' on GOP Senators' Phone, Location Data - Report

One of the most infamous incidents in U.S. political history was the Watergate scandal that absolutely rocked the administration of then-President Richard Nixon.

According to Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, he sees an event even worse than Watergate — yet nobody is talking about it.

Well, nobody except for Emmy award-winning independent journalist Catherine Herridge.

And her talking points are damning:

Exclusive: Whistleblower documents @ChuckGrassley reveal dozens of conservative organizations had their records subpoenaed @FBI as part of its investigation into President Trump. …. including @TPAction_ Turning Point Action and @TPUSA Turning Point USA Extraordinary scope… pic.twitter.com/8BKYyKkuiv — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) September 16, 2025

In mid-September, Herridge took to X to point out that whistleblower documents “reveal dozens of conservative organizations had their records subpoenaed [by the FBI] as part of its investigation into President Trump.”

Herridge also noted some of those groups included Turning Point USA, the conservative group whose founder, Charlie Kirk, was assassinated less than a week before her X post.

“Extraordinary scope reflects aggressive approach by Biden FBI and DOJ,” Herridge added. “Critics call it evidence of overreach and weaponization.”

Fast forward to today, and Herridge has a whole new slew of information about just why those critics called it “evidence of overreach and weaponization.”

BREAKING: RECEIPTS @ChuckGrassley FBI “Spied” on Eight GOP Senators NOTE: “Toll Analysis” is used by FBI investigators to analyze cellular call data for federal probes. Think of it as “link analysis” that shows patterns of communication, location data as well as a potential… https://t.co/Ld04qCERIC pic.twitter.com/jGpifqx503 — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) October 6, 2025

Herridge reported Monday that the FBI whistleblower documents also confirm that the group — under the Biden administration’s behest — “spied” on eight Republican members of the Senate.

And many of those lawmakers are none too pleased about it today:

I expected that countries like China and North Korea would go after me when I got to the Senate. But I never expected it would be my own country under Joe Biden tapping my phone. pic.twitter.com/8A15zY6brK — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) October 6, 2025

Jack Smith tracked my private communications and those of my colleagues during his witch hunt to investigate @POTUS. This is exactly the type of political weaponization of the federal government under Presidents Obama and Biden that Republicans and President Trump have been… pic.twitter.com/hzGtXnjngV — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) October 6, 2025

Even those who weren’t necessarily spied on took umbrage with the FBI’s flagrant politicization.

This document shows the Biden FBI spied on 8 of my Republican Senate colleagues during its Arctic Frost investigation into “election conspiracy” Arctic Frost later became Jack Smith’s elector case against Trump BIDEN FBI WEAPONIZATION = WORSE THAN WATERGATE pic.twitter.com/V2JyiVlX48 — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) October 6, 2025

“This document shows the Biden FBI spied on 8 of my Republican Senate colleagues during its Arctic Frost investigation into ‘election conspiracy’ Arctic Frost later became Jack Smith’s elector case against Trump,” Grassley posted to X on Monday.

He added: “BIDEN FBI WEAPONIZATION = WORSE THAN WATERGATE.”

