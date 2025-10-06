Share
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill on Oct. 6, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill on Oct. 6, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Breaking: Biden's FBI 'Spied' on GOP Senators' Phone, Location Data - Report

 By Bryan Chai  October 6, 2025 at 4:16pm
One of the most infamous incidents in U.S. political history was the Watergate scandal that absolutely rocked the administration of then-President Richard Nixon.

According to Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, he sees an event even worse than Watergate — yet nobody is talking about it.

Well, nobody except for Emmy award-winning independent journalist Catherine Herridge.

And her talking points are damning:

In mid-September, Herridge took to X to point out that whistleblower documents “reveal dozens of conservative organizations had their records subpoenaed [by the FBI] as part of its investigation into President Trump.”

Herridge also noted some of those groups included Turning Point USA, the conservative group whose founder, Charlie Kirk, was assassinated less than a week before her X post.

“Extraordinary scope reflects aggressive approach by Biden FBI and DOJ,” Herridge added. “Critics call it evidence of overreach and weaponization.”

Should Wray be investigated and prosecuted for illegally monitoring GOP lawmakers?

Fast forward to today, and Herridge has a whole new slew of information about just why those critics called it “evidence of overreach and weaponization.”

Herridge reported Monday that the FBI whistleblower documents also confirm that the group — under the Biden administration’s behest — “spied” on eight Republican members of the Senate.

And many of those lawmakers are none too pleased about it today:

Even those who weren’t necessarily spied on took umbrage with the FBI’s flagrant politicization.

“This document shows the Biden FBI spied on 8 of my Republican Senate colleagues during its Arctic Frost investigation into ‘election conspiracy’ Arctic Frost later became Jack Smith’s elector case against Trump,” Grassley posted to X on Monday.

He added: “BIDEN FBI WEAPONIZATION = WORSE THAN WATERGATE.”

Truth and Accuracy

